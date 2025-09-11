Sage Design Group Relocates Headquarters from New Jersey to Staten Island, New York
Sage Design Group has relocated from Saddle Brook, NJ, to Staten Island, NY, continuing its remote-first services with in-person meetings available by appointment.
Staten Island, NY, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sage Design Group, led by founder Annette C. Sage, has announced the relocation of its base of operations from Saddle Brook, New Jersey to Staten Island, New York.
The move reflects the company’s continued focus on providing design and marketing services in a flexible, remote-first environment. While its physical presence shifts to Staten Island, client services will remain primarily virtual. In-person meetings will be available by appointment as needed.
“The relocation provides us with a streamlined base of operations while allowing us to continue serving clients wherever they are,” said Annette C. Sage, founder of Sage Design Group.
The Staten Island location will serve as the company’s official administrative base, with client services continuing to be conducted primarily online. In-person meetings will be scheduled by appointment.
Further details can be found at sagedesigngroup.biz.
Annette C. Sage
+1 (628) 899-7123
https://sagedesigngroup.biz
- annettesage.com
- dreamspace.club
- sagedesigngroup.biz
- merch-plus-swag.com
- sagedesigngroup.shop
- sagedesigngroup.online
