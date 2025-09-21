The Rants Group Promotes Danielle Rants to President
Olympia, WA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Rants Group, a third-generation, family-owned leader in commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Rants to President, effective August 2025.
Danielle’s appointment reflects the growing leadership role she has already taken within the company, guiding strategy, operations, and growth. Her focus is on positioning The Rants Group for the future, with a vision centered on expansion, innovation, and long-term value for clients and partners.
A major step in that direction came earlier this year with the acquisition of a significant property management portfolio, strengthening The Rants Group’s presence in the Puget Sound market and further enhancing its full-service real estate offerings.
“I’m excited about where we’re headed,” said Danielle. “Our team combines expertise, drive, and deep community roots to continue building on more than 50 years of service—while also adapting to what’s next in commercial real estate.”
While Danielle assumes the role of President, Pat Rants will remain CEO, continuing to serve clients directly and mentor staff. Pat’s leadership and client relationships remain central to the company, even as he begins to take gradual steps toward retirement.
“This transition is about looking forward,” said Pat. “Danielle’s promotion is well-deserved, and I’m proud to see her lead the next phase of growth while I continue to support our clients and team.”
With Danielle as President and Pat as CEO, The Rants Group is ensuring continuity while positioning itself for new opportunities. The company remains committed to the integrity, client service, and community focus that have defined it since its founding.
About The Rants Group
The Rants Group is a third-generation family-owned commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm based in Olympia, WA, founded by Ron Rants in 1973. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in sales, leasing, and management of office, retail, medical, industrial, and residential investment properties throughout the South Sound and beyond.
Contact
The Rants GroupContact
Billy Christensen
360-943-8060
rantsgroup.com
