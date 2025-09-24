SAN Group Announces Promotion of Lisa Paese to Agency Onboarding Specialist
Hampton, NH, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Paese to the role of Agency Onboarding Specialist, effective August 25.
Paese is a familiar face to many within the SAN community, having served as a key member of the DeForest Group service team prior to SAN’s acquisition of DeForest. With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, she has built a reputation for delivering exceptional client service, forging strong relationships, and supporting agencies with both personal and small commercial lines.
In her new role, Paese will support agencies new to SAN membership, providing training and resources that help them integrate smoothly and position for long-term success. She will collaborate closely with Agency Growth Coaches and internal teams to deliver guidance on technology platforms and best practices.
“Lisa’s promotion reflects her deep expertise, dedication, and the strong trust she has built with our members over the years,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “Her leadership and support will be invaluable in helping new agencies transition seamlessly into our network.”
Paese’s career includes roles as Customer Service Coordinator at DeForest Group, as well as account management and insurance operations for local independent agencies. She holds a Property & Casualty Broker License and has developed extensive skills in client relations, service orientation, and insurance operations.
This promotion highlights SAN Group’s ongoing commitment to fostering career growth opportunities within its organization, while continuing to strengthen the resources available to its more than 500 member agencies.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering more than 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $1.95 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
