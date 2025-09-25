Michael Ranieri Joins Athena SWC as New Business Development Representative
Athena SWC has hired Micheal Ranieri as part of its sales department. Athena SWC, LLC offers outsourced marketing, business development, and sales support for manufacturing companies with complex sales cycles. Micheal will be responsible for generating new business opportunities that support the growth of Athenas integrated and SEO program service offerings.
Amherst, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Athena SWC is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Ranieri to our growing team as New Business Development Representative within the Athena sales department.
Michael joined Athena SWC on Monday, September 22. He will play a key role in expanding their new account development efforts. In this critical front-end sales role, Michael will be responsible for generating new business opportunities through outbound prospecting, qualifying, data gathering, and appointment setting, supporting the continued growth of Athena’s integrated and SEO program service offerings.
Michael comes to Athena SWC with valuable experience in business development and inside sales. Most recently, he was a Business Development Representative with Worksport Ltd. in West Seneca, NY. Michael’s background also includes building key skills at Buffalo Biodiesel and SynchroNet, where he demonstrated a strong ability to engage prospects, manage high-volume outbound calling, and set qualified meetings. He brings hands-on experience from a variety of B2B industries and has consistently performed in fast-paced, goal-oriented roles.
“We are excited to have Michael join our sales team,” said Todd Zielinski, Athena CEO. “Michael brings energy and experience in front-end sales development that will be key to our marketing and industry expansion efforts.”
Michael holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from SUNY Fredonia, where he was an Honor Society Student, Dean’s List recipient, and a four-year college soccer athlete. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA in international business at Florida Atlantic University. Michael is also fluent in Spanish and has experience in social media outreach and team leadership.
Michael joined Athena SWC on Monday, September 22. He will play a key role in expanding their new account development efforts. In this critical front-end sales role, Michael will be responsible for generating new business opportunities through outbound prospecting, qualifying, data gathering, and appointment setting, supporting the continued growth of Athena’s integrated and SEO program service offerings.
Michael comes to Athena SWC with valuable experience in business development and inside sales. Most recently, he was a Business Development Representative with Worksport Ltd. in West Seneca, NY. Michael’s background also includes building key skills at Buffalo Biodiesel and SynchroNet, where he demonstrated a strong ability to engage prospects, manage high-volume outbound calling, and set qualified meetings. He brings hands-on experience from a variety of B2B industries and has consistently performed in fast-paced, goal-oriented roles.
“We are excited to have Michael join our sales team,” said Todd Zielinski, Athena CEO. “Michael brings energy and experience in front-end sales development that will be key to our marketing and industry expansion efforts.”
Michael holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from SUNY Fredonia, where he was an Honor Society Student, Dean’s List recipient, and a four-year college soccer athlete. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA in international business at Florida Atlantic University. Michael is also fluent in Spanish and has experience in social media outreach and team leadership.
Contact
Athena SWCContact
Lisa Benson
716-270-8118
athenaswc.com
Lisa Benson
716-270-8118
athenaswc.com
Categories