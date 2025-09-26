Flexxbotics to Present at ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing 2025
Boston, MA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced that Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics, will present Understanding the Smart Factory Production Robotics Maturity Model at the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing 2025 (ICAM25) in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 6-10.
Robotic automation has transformative potential to redefine production economics while establishing new benchmarks for operational excellence. Achieving greater throughput, productivity, and quality using automation results in increases in both capacity and EBITDA profitability. In addition, waste, scrap & rework reductions result in decreased energy consumption per unit of output for greater sustainability.
The scope and scale of the benefits attained are directly determined by each plant’s ability to operate robot-enabled production with the highest levels of precision and quality. Moving through levels of maturity to achieve autonomous process control is the critical basis for fleets of robots to run "lights out."
During the session, Tyler Bouchard will explain the Smart Factory Production Robotics Maturity Model along with the benefits, challenges, and Return on Investment (ROI) attainable with a comprehensive production robotic digitalization strategy.
Attendees will learn about the stages of maturity and considerations for factory personnel, equipment, and systems to ensure business objectives are achieved.
“The journey to manufacturing autonomy requires more than just buying new robots – it requires an automation strategy to unlock the full potential,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe robotic digitalization is required to scale autonomy in the smart factory and that means a more open and modern approach than the custom coded installations of the past.”
Session Details:
Date: Monday 6 October at 8:50am PDT
Track: Industry 4.0 Robotics and Automation
Location: Conference Room 11
ICAM brings together global leaders from industry, academia, government, regulatory agencies, and national labs to address the critical needs of advanced manufacturing. The conference emphasizes standardization, qualification, and certification across the entire advanced manufacturing value chain; providing a unique platform to address the application-specific requirements of various industries while covering fundamental aspects of advanced manufacturing processes.
If planning an automation project and unable to attend ICAM, Flexxbotics has published the Complete Guide to Robotic Machine Tending Projects which provides a deep dive into the different aspects of advanced robotic machine tending initiatives necessary for success and includes practical tools and checklists. Download the white paper at https://flexxboticsinc.com/yckuc4u4.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
