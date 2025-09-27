Nancian D. Hall Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Junction City, WI, September 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancian D. Hall of Junction City, Wisconsin has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of ministry.
About Nancian D. Hall
Nancian D. Hall is the spiritual life chair for the Ladies Guild at Roser Church in Anna Maria Island, Florida. Deeply dedicated to ministry and serving God, Hall’s responsibilities include writing devotions, composing poetry, and praying for others—connecting with members both virtually and in-person.
Hall is involved in Roser’s Migrant Quilting group, where quilts are stitched in love for migrant workers’ children, and Women at 2, both of which she finds truly inspiring. Hall has previously served as co-president of the Ladies Guild Board, further reflecting her ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting her community through prayerful ministry.
As a writer, teacher, and speaker, Hall inspires individuals to accomplish great things with God’s help. She, herself, is continually inspired by the stories of women featured in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, which encourage women to reach for higher goals. She often observes how the broken things of this world can be transformed into beautiful reflections of His grace, smiles, and mercy. One of her mottos is, “Stepping up to meet the future with hope, believing the impossible is spelled, ‘I’m possible’.”
Faith is central to her life. Proverbs 3:5 & 6 and Psalm 118:24 are her life verses. Hall loves to say, “This is the day the Lord hath made,” letting others finish with, “Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” She feels deep empathy for women facing difficult choices and hopes the Pope will one day add three words to the Hail Mary prayer: “Pray for us sinners and the unborn now and at the hour of our deaths. Amen.”
Hall and her husband, Mark, have four children and two “grands” whom she adores. They love nature and find joy in exploring God’s creative handiwork. Nancian was born in Jos, Nigeria, Africa where her parents, Dr. Roy & Jane Davis, were missionaries. Her extended family includes teachers, pastors, missionaries, doctors, and those working in ministry positions to the 3rd generation sharing God’s word gently with others. She has served as a deaconess, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study teacher, and lay minister. This has helped shape her into the woman she is today. Her profound love of God is reflected in her roots of faith. She believes, “We can be Women of Power through the Holy Spirit’s Power. Talk to God like you would your best friend. Tell Him about your troubles and triumphs for He cares for you, and so do we.”
Hall is a certified ASAHI (A Simple And Healthy Idea) exercise instructor, crediting these simple movements with increased health and unity of body, soul, and mind. She joined the National Christian Women’s Speakers Association in 2024 and is a fan of Robyn Dykstra’s Boot Camp. Hall and her husband reside by Lake DuBay, Wisconsin.
A lifelong educator, Hall cherishes her Big Rapids High School years in Michigan, her B.S. in Elementary Education from Taylor U, and her M.A. in Education from Ball State University near Muncie, Indiana. All schools she speaks highly of. She treasures children and prays actively for the unborn and for future generations. “Our future is in great hands with the generations of students I have worked with,” she says, giving credit to their parents and many dedicated teachers who have mentored them.
In addition to her ministry, Hall is a published poet. Her work has appeared in Guideposts’ Prayers for Every Need, J-Mar, and Heart Steps (in frames or on bookmarks). Her aspirations for the future include seeing her poems set to music by famous singers, meeting the Presidential family, and having her speeches - such as “A Double Blessing”- published as a Bible study booklet.
Hall’s faith and compassion extend beyond those she knows
personally. She welcomes prayers for herself and her family. Even though she may never meet you, she adds a daily prayer for you and your unspoken requests, believing deeply in the power of collective faith and kindness.
For more information visit https://roserchurch.com/ministries/womens-roser-guild/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
