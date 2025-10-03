Black Podcasting Awards Ceremony to be Held In-Person for the First Time
Nominees announced for 43 categories, with heavyweights like "Black Is America" and "Mick Unplugged" vying for Podcaster of the Year.
New York, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) are coming to the stage. After five years of virtual ceremonies, the premier celebration of Black voices in podcasting will hold its sixth annual awards ceremony live and in person in Baltimore, MD, on Friday, October 17. The excitement is palpable as 71 podcasts are nominated across 43 categories, with the spotlight shining on the coveted Podcaster of the Year award. Vying for the top honor are Black Is America, from one of the most awarded podcasters in history, Dominic Lawson; 2024 BPAwards winner Mind the Force from Kristine McPartlin; and Mick Unplugged, Mick Hunt’s breakout hit that has dominated Apple’s Podcast Charts.
“To see this level of recognition happen in person is incredibly powerful,” says Talib Jasir, Founder and Convener of Afros & Audio Podcast Festival. “Since we started the festival back in 2019, just blocks away from where the Black Podcasting Awards began their journey months later in Brooklyn, the goal has always been about building tangible community. This ceremony feels like a full-circle moment, celebrating that growth and brilliance face-to-face.”
The sixth annual awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 17, from 6–10 pm at Motor House’s Black Box Theater in Baltimore, MD. Hosted by BPAwards co-founder Georgie-Ann Getton, the event will be videotaped by Gifted Sounds Network. Tickets and tables are now available for purchase at ceremony.blackpodawards.com. The ceremony is part of the 7th annual Afros & Audio Podcast Festival weekend. The festival is offering 25% off festival registration using the discount code bpawards25.
The prestigious Podcaster of the Year award will be decided by the BPAwards VIP Vote. This exclusive voting body includes previous BPAwards winners, judges, volunteer staff, nominees, Afros & Audio speakers and staff, and active Black Podcasters Association members. VIP Voting is open through Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 12:00 AM Hawaii Time.
Winning podcasters receive physical awards as well as prizes from Afros & Audio and other sponsors. Follow the Black Podcasting Awards on social media @BlackPodAwards to stay updated.
Contact
Demetrius Bagley, Co-Founder & Executive Director
demetriusjb@blackpodawards.com
High-resolution photos, nominee podcast covers, BPAwards logos, and more are available for download at kit.blackpodawards.com.
About Black Podcasting Awards
Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) celebrates, spotlights, and bolsters Black podcasts for more wins and successes. It achieves this primarily by producing an annual awards program and ceremony. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
The 2025 season has 104 award nominations in 43 award categories for 71 podcasts and 7 podcasters.
Below is a partial list of the 2025 Black Podcasting Awards nominees. Find the full list of Black Podcasting Awards 2025 nominees plus their photos, podcast covers, and hyperlinks at 2025noms.BlackPodAwards.com
2025 Legend Award
Anna DeShawn
Bernard P. Achampong
Wize Grazette
Best Black Girl Magic Podcast
Girl…Call Me with Tanya and Jessica
Stitch Please
The Color Between The Lines with Esther Dillard
Best Blerd Podcast
Modern Figures Podcast
The Ultimate Blerds
Vaguely Nerdy
Best Health And Wellness Podcast
How Y’all Healing?™️
It’s About DAMN Time
Mind the Force
Best History Podcast
American Railroad
Black Is America
Our Ancestors Were Messy
Best Indie Podcast
Embracing Your Voice
Stitch Please
Un(con)Trolled
Best International Podcast
Creatives Like Us
Liberated Land Trusts
Rigour & Flow with Aiwan and Tamanda
Best Limited Series Podcast
Black on the Ballot
Furious Flower IV: The Worlds of Black Poetry
LA Made: The Other Moonshot
Best New Podcast
Black and CULTivated
THE CHAIR
Thrive with Joy
Best Scripted Fiction Podcast
Alpha 8
Dr. Apples®
Red for Revolution
Podcaster Of The Year (VIP Vote)
Dominic Lawson (Black Is America)
Mick Hunt (Mick Unplugged)
Kristine McPartlin (Mind the Force)
Contact
Demetrius Bagley, Co-Founder & Executive Director
demetriusjb@blackpodawards.com
High-resolution photos, nominee podcast covers, BPAwards logos, and more are available for download at kit.blackpodawards.com.
About Black Podcasting Awards
Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) celebrates, spotlights, and bolsters Black podcasts for more wins and successes. It achieves this primarily by producing an annual awards program and ceremony. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
The 2025 season has 104 award nominations in 43 award categories for 71 podcasts and 7 podcasters.
Below is a partial list of the 2025 Black Podcasting Awards nominees. Find the full list of Black Podcasting Awards 2025 nominees plus their photos, podcast covers, and hyperlinks at 2025noms.BlackPodAwards.com
