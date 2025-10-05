Jetway Unveils B382FMTU1 Fanless Embedded Box PC with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors
Meet the Jetway B382FMTU1, a robust, fanless embedded box PC built for the future of intelligent applications. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, this system is engineered to handle real-time data processing, industrial automation, and on-premise AI with ease.
Newark, CA, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., Ltd., a leader in industrial computing solutions, announced the release of the B382FMTU1, a new fanless embedded box PC designed to meet the demands of advanced industrial and intelligent edge applications. The system is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, offering a compact and rugged computing platform for on-premise AI and real-time data processing.
Key Features for Edge Deployment
The B382FMTU1 is engineered for deployment in demanding environments and features a compact, fanless design measuring 185 x 142 x 61mm. The system's architecture supports low-latency processing at the network edge:
Integrated AI Acceleration: The PC utilizes the Intel® AI Boost NPU to handle computational tasks such as machine vision and predictive analytics directly on the device.
High-Speed Data Ingestion: Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports are included to support the ingestion of high-resolution video and large datasets from multiple cameras and sensors.
Industrial Connectivity: The system offers extensive I/O for connecting with industrial equipment, including 4 x RS485/422/232 ports and a wide-range 12~36V DC-in voltage input.
Versatile Application Support
Beyond Edge AI, the B382FMTU1 is configured for a variety of demanding commercial and industrial use cases:
Industrial Automation: The rich I/O and rugged build qualify it for use as a control hub or IoT gateway in smart factories and automated systems.
Video and Signage: It supports triple displays and up to 4K resolution via HDMI® 2.0b (4096 x 2160@60Hz) for digital signage and kiosk applications.
On-Premise Video Analytics: The processing and networking capabilities are suited for local video analysis in surveillance, security, and smart city applications.
Jetway is now accepting inquiries for the B382FMTU1 embedded box PC, contact Jetway now.
Key Features for Edge Deployment
The B382FMTU1 is engineered for deployment in demanding environments and features a compact, fanless design measuring 185 x 142 x 61mm. The system's architecture supports low-latency processing at the network edge:
Integrated AI Acceleration: The PC utilizes the Intel® AI Boost NPU to handle computational tasks such as machine vision and predictive analytics directly on the device.
High-Speed Data Ingestion: Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports are included to support the ingestion of high-resolution video and large datasets from multiple cameras and sensors.
Industrial Connectivity: The system offers extensive I/O for connecting with industrial equipment, including 4 x RS485/422/232 ports and a wide-range 12~36V DC-in voltage input.
Versatile Application Support
Beyond Edge AI, the B382FMTU1 is configured for a variety of demanding commercial and industrial use cases:
Industrial Automation: The rich I/O and rugged build qualify it for use as a control hub or IoT gateway in smart factories and automated systems.
Video and Signage: It supports triple displays and up to 4K resolution via HDMI® 2.0b (4096 x 2160@60Hz) for digital signage and kiosk applications.
On-Premise Video Analytics: The processing and networking capabilities are suited for local video analysis in surveillance, security, and smart city applications.
Jetway is now accepting inquiries for the B382FMTU1 embedded box PC, contact Jetway now.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.Contact
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
Categories