The New England Center for Children Announces New Board Appointment of Scott Schmadeke
Southborough, MA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in autism education and research, announced the election of Scott Schmadeke, executive vice president and chief operations officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club, to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.
Scott brings a wealth of experience in retail leadership and oversight which he honed over 32 years in the industry. With a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix, Scott rose through the ranks at Safeway, then Albertson’s, before landing at BJ’s corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA. At BJs, he oversees operations, supply chain, asset protection, and safety for the company’s 257 clubs throughout the country.
“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said NECC CEO Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA. “His executive experience, leadership, and business insight—combined with BJ’s strong tradition of supporting local communities—align seamlessly with NECC’s mission and the complexity of our organization.”
Scott first learned about the impressive outcomes NECC helps children with autism achieve through a friend – Kevin Coleman, vice president of Ross Mortgage Company who sits on NECC’s President’s Council. They attended NECC’s Children of Promise Gala, held every November at the InterContinental in Boston, and Scott was inspired to get involved. In 2021, he joined the President’s Council himself, where he participated in (and led) projects aimed at increasing event sponsorships, growing awareness, and bringing young professionals to volunteer personally and philanthropically.
Scott has already proven himself to be a thoughtful contributor and supporter and now will help lead the organization into its 51st year.
About NECC
NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr. Committed to creating a more inclusive world, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org).
Committed to industry-leading staff professional development, NECC offers free, on-campus graduate degree programs through Simmons and Western New England universities. The result is a growing pool of autism educators and researchers that impacts the lives of children with autism both at NECC and around the world. NECC is based in Southborough, MA, and operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. Learn more at www.necc.org.
