Chattanooga's 30-Year Executive Suite Leader Celebrates International Podcast Day with Professional Studio and Personal Brand Support
The Concierge Office Suites marks three decades of service while empowering executives to monetize expertise through professional podcasting/videocasting.
Chattanooga, TN, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International Podcast Day on September 30, 2025, highlights the medium's explosive growth. The Concierge Office Suites (TCOS) celebrates 30 years of supporting Chattanooga professionals by offering a fully equipped podcasting and vlogging studio designed to help business leaders transform their expertise into revenue-generating content.
There are 584 million global podcast listeners in 2025 and 53% of weekly podcast listeners participate in purchase decisions. Professional content creation has evolved from marketing expense to profit center. Business and educational content commands premium advertising rates of $15-$25 per thousand views, creating unprecedented monetization opportunities for knowledgeable executives.
Three Decades of Asking the Right Questions
Founded in 1995, The Concierge Office Suites has built its reputation on a consultative approach prioritizing strategic questions for tailored solutions over cookie cutter services and open floor plans. This philosophy extends naturally to the company's podcasting/videocasting space, where Business Concierges help clients define content objectives, determine skill levels for DIY or full-service options before recording even begins.
"The conversation has shifted from 'Should we podcast?' to 'How do we podcast profitably?'," said Denise Reed, President of The Concierge Office Suites. "When executives realize their expertise can generate sustainable revenue while building their professional brand, the investment makes perfect business sense. Success starts with asking the right questions upfront—that's where our Business Concierge approach differs completely from cookie-cutter corporate services that hand you a brochure and hope the offer fits the need."
The Business Case for Professional Podcasting
Industry statistics underscore podcasting's business potential. According to recent studies, 83% of senior executives listen to a podcast per week, and 78% of business podcast listeners tune in weekly. This engaged, decision-making audience creates ideal conditions for professionals to share expertise while generating revenue and client acquisition.
The TCOS podcasting space features microphones, teleprompter, and lighting equipment, along with video and editing services. We can accommodate a group up to six people for a podcast session. Flexible booking options include hourly, half-day, and full-day rates with same-day availability. Clients can work independently or collaborate with an award-winning videographer for premium production quality.
Building Professional Presence Through Community
Reed's own podcast, "Just A Point of View," launched in January 2024 exemplifies podcasting/videocasting potential. Recently featured in the Chattanoogan.com's comprehensive list of local podcasts, the show explores career development, workplace resilience, and legacy-building topics.
This commitment to professional development extends to the Professional Presence Society, TCOS's online community platform focused on helping business leaders build authentic authority and meaningful connections. The initiative reflects the company's evolution from just providing physical workspace to fostering strategic relationships that drive business growth.
From Office Space to Professional Ecosystem
TCOS's podcasting/videocasting studio represents the company's broader evolution from executive office suites to comprehensive professional support. The facility offers private offices, virtual office services, meeting rooms, event space, and business concierge services—all designed to help seasoned professionals, C-Suite executives, and evolved entrepreneurs focus on revenue-generating activities while maintaining work-life balance.
"We're not just renting equipment or office space—we're building sustainable professional presence through strategic questioning and a genuine service mindset," Reed noted. "After 30 years, we understand that executives need more than a box with a door. They need curious Business Concierges who ask about their goals, understands their challenges, and provides tailored solutions around how they work."
About The Concierge Office Suites
Founded in 1995 and woman-owned since inception, The Concierge Office Suites provides premium office space, virtual office services, meeting rooms, podcasting facilities, and comprehensive business support services in downtown Chattanooga's Republic Centre. The company serves seasoned professionals, executives, and established entrepreneurs who value flexibility, professional presentation, and personalized service. TCOS operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, with 24/7 access for private office clients.
For more information about TCOS's podcasting studio, Professional Presence Society, or office services, visit TheConciergeOfficeSuites.com or call (423) 266-6388.
There are 584 million global podcast listeners in 2025 and 53% of weekly podcast listeners participate in purchase decisions. Professional content creation has evolved from marketing expense to profit center. Business and educational content commands premium advertising rates of $15-$25 per thousand views, creating unprecedented monetization opportunities for knowledgeable executives.
Three Decades of Asking the Right Questions
Founded in 1995, The Concierge Office Suites has built its reputation on a consultative approach prioritizing strategic questions for tailored solutions over cookie cutter services and open floor plans. This philosophy extends naturally to the company's podcasting/videocasting space, where Business Concierges help clients define content objectives, determine skill levels for DIY or full-service options before recording even begins.
"The conversation has shifted from 'Should we podcast?' to 'How do we podcast profitably?'," said Denise Reed, President of The Concierge Office Suites. "When executives realize their expertise can generate sustainable revenue while building their professional brand, the investment makes perfect business sense. Success starts with asking the right questions upfront—that's where our Business Concierge approach differs completely from cookie-cutter corporate services that hand you a brochure and hope the offer fits the need."
The Business Case for Professional Podcasting
Industry statistics underscore podcasting's business potential. According to recent studies, 83% of senior executives listen to a podcast per week, and 78% of business podcast listeners tune in weekly. This engaged, decision-making audience creates ideal conditions for professionals to share expertise while generating revenue and client acquisition.
The TCOS podcasting space features microphones, teleprompter, and lighting equipment, along with video and editing services. We can accommodate a group up to six people for a podcast session. Flexible booking options include hourly, half-day, and full-day rates with same-day availability. Clients can work independently or collaborate with an award-winning videographer for premium production quality.
Building Professional Presence Through Community
Reed's own podcast, "Just A Point of View," launched in January 2024 exemplifies podcasting/videocasting potential. Recently featured in the Chattanoogan.com's comprehensive list of local podcasts, the show explores career development, workplace resilience, and legacy-building topics.
This commitment to professional development extends to the Professional Presence Society, TCOS's online community platform focused on helping business leaders build authentic authority and meaningful connections. The initiative reflects the company's evolution from just providing physical workspace to fostering strategic relationships that drive business growth.
From Office Space to Professional Ecosystem
TCOS's podcasting/videocasting studio represents the company's broader evolution from executive office suites to comprehensive professional support. The facility offers private offices, virtual office services, meeting rooms, event space, and business concierge services—all designed to help seasoned professionals, C-Suite executives, and evolved entrepreneurs focus on revenue-generating activities while maintaining work-life balance.
"We're not just renting equipment or office space—we're building sustainable professional presence through strategic questioning and a genuine service mindset," Reed noted. "After 30 years, we understand that executives need more than a box with a door. They need curious Business Concierges who ask about their goals, understands their challenges, and provides tailored solutions around how they work."
About The Concierge Office Suites
Founded in 1995 and woman-owned since inception, The Concierge Office Suites provides premium office space, virtual office services, meeting rooms, podcasting facilities, and comprehensive business support services in downtown Chattanooga's Republic Centre. The company serves seasoned professionals, executives, and established entrepreneurs who value flexibility, professional presentation, and personalized service. TCOS operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, with 24/7 access for private office clients.
For more information about TCOS's podcasting studio, Professional Presence Society, or office services, visit TheConciergeOfficeSuites.com or call (423) 266-6388.
Contact
The Concierge Office SuitesContact
Denise Reed
423-266-6388
www.TheConciergeOfficeSuites.com
Denise Reed
423-266-6388
www.TheConciergeOfficeSuites.com
Categories