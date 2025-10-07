Executive Coach Patrick Frazier Releases Leadership Guide for Emerging Leaders

"The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last." equips rising leaders with practical insights, memorable one-liners, and real-world stories they can apply immediately. Drawing on 20+ years of executive coaching, Patrick Frazier helps leaders think strategically, build confidence, and take intentional action. Simple, powerful, and actionable, this guide empowers leaders to focus, align, and execute on what matters most.