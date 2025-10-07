Executive Coach Patrick Frazier Releases Leadership Guide for Emerging Leaders
"The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last." equips rising leaders with practical insights, memorable one-liners, and real-world stories they can apply immediately. Drawing on 20+ years of executive coaching, Patrick Frazier helps leaders think strategically, build confidence, and take intentional action. Simple, powerful, and actionable, this guide empowers leaders to focus, align, and execute on what matters most.
Westfield, IN, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last.
New book equips rising leaders with practical insights, timeless principles, and real-world stories to inspire growth.
Veteran executive coach Patrick Frazier has released his latest book, "The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last.," a practical and engaging resource designed to help emerging leaders develop the clarity, confidence, and skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.
Drawing on more than 20 years of coaching executives, managers, and teams—particularly in the auto retail industry—Frazier distills timeless leadership lessons into bite-sized stories and memorable one-liners that resonate both professionally and personally. Each story is designed to “stick,” offering leaders a simple but powerful takeaway they can immediately apply.
“Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about asking the right questions, setting the right priorities, and taking consistent action,” said Frazier. “This book is designed as a companion for leaders on the rise, giving them tools and truths they can carry into every stage of their journey.”
The Emerging Leaders Field Guide emphasizes practical leadership themes such as:
Thinking strategically, not just reactively
Building systems that support people
Coaching early instead of rescuing late
Tackling challenges with discipline and focus
Breaking down big goals into manageable steps
Part leadership playbook, part story collection, the book is written to help readers not only understand leadership principles but to live them out.
The book is now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FKK13JNX.
About the Author
Patrick Frazier is the founder of The Coaching Authority and a seasoned executive coach who has worked with leaders at every level—from emerging managers to executives of multi-million-dollar organizations. With over two decades of experience, his mission is to help leaders “Focus, Align, Execute” on what matters most. Frazier has coached hundreds of leaders across the auto retail industry and beyond, equipping them to unleash potential and drive growth in their organizations.
Media Contact:
Patrick Frazier
The Coaching Authority
Patrick.S.Frazier@Gmail.com
574-286-1123
coachingauthority.net
