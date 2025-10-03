Shreekant Patil Leads BIS India in Celebrating World Standards Day 2025 in Nashik

BIS Mumbai Branch Office kickstart World Standards Day 2025 celebrations with Shreekant Patil at Nashik. CEng. Shreekant Patil represented NIMA at BIS India World Standards Day 2025 in Nashik, highlighting BIS certifications’ role in MSME growth and global competitiveness. BIS Mumbai & NIMA Facilitate Dialogue on Quality, Standards, and MSME Growth World Standards Day 2025: BIS & NIMA Foster Industry-Government Partnerships in Nashik.