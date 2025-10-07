Cloudstaff Responds to Cebu Earthquake with Comprehensive Employee Support and Business Continuity Measures
Established protocols and preparedness training enable swift, coordinated response to protect staff and maintain operations
Cebu, Philippines, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on the evening of September 30, Cloudstaff successfully executed its business continuity plan to ensure the safety and well-being of its Cebu-based employees while maintaining uninterrupted service to clients.
Swift Response Prioritizes Employee Safety
Within minutes of the earthquake, Cloudstaff activated BCP Alert Mode and established a Command Center with an Incident Channel for real-time coordination. The company evacuated its Cebu office, mobilized vehicles to assist staff in getting home safely, and activated work-from-home arrangements.
"Our immediate priority was ensuring our team could get home safely to check on their families," said Lloyd Ernst, CEO of Cloudstaff. "We're grateful that our preparedness measures and the professionalism of our team allowed us to respond quickly and effectively."
Thanks to earthquake preparedness training conducted just one month prior—including a midnight evacuation drill—staff were able to evacuate in less than five minutes. Communications were promptly sent to clients via email and to staff through text messages to provide updates and reassurance.
Established Protocols Enable Agile Response
"When an emergency occurs, having mature, well-practiced protocols makes all the difference," noted Midel Santos, Director of Value and Property. "Our team executed our business continuity plan effectively, which allowed us to focus on what matters most—supporting our people while ensuring continuity for our clients."
Given the earthquake's intensity, Cloudstaff engaged a structural engineer to conduct a thorough safety inspection of the building before allowing employees to return. After receiving official clearance the following day, staff were welcomed back, with work-from-home options remaining available for those who needed them.
Technology and Resources Support Recovery
Cloudstaff's proprietary mobile application, CS Tap, played a vital role in the response. Staff used the app to report their whereabouts and safety status—particularly helpful for accounting for permanently work-from-home employees. The app's emergency SOS feature allowed staff to request assistance during aftershocks, enabling the emergency response team to provide immediate support.
Additional support measures included:
Providing mobile internet devices and power stations for staff working remotely during power outages.
Deploying a special response team from the headquarters on October 1 to provide on-ground assistance.
Maintaining continuous communication via multiple platforms including Cloudstaff Buzz, CS Newsroom, and CS Incident Channels.
Offering flexible work arrangements and emergency assistance for affected staff and their families.
Commitment to Preparedness and Resilience.
Cloudstaff's comprehensive Business Continuity Plan reflects the company's ongoing investment in preparedness, employee welfare, and operational resilience. The plan encompasses regular training, redundant systems, flexible work arrangements, and clear communication protocols designed to protect both people and operations during unexpected events.
"Our approach to business continuity is fundamentally about taking care of our people," Ernst emphasized. "When you invest in preparedness and build a culture of care, you create resilience that benefits everyone—our employees, our clients, and our partners."
As the Cebu community continues to recover, Cloudstaff remains committed to supporting its employees and maintaining transparent communication. Clients and staff are encouraged to reach out through their Growth Managers or the CS Tap app for ongoing support and updates.
About Cloudstaff
Cloudstaff is pioneering virtual staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world's top talent from their pool of nearly one million professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With 21 delivery centers across the Philippines, India, Colombia, and Kenya, 79 work-from-home cities supported, and client operations in the US, Australia, and UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an Employer of Record (EOR) or compliance service can discover why they choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.
Categories