The Concierge Office Suites Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Launches Professional Presence Society, an Online Community for Growth-Oriented Professionals
Chattanooga, TN, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Concierge Office Suites (TCOS), downtown Chattanooga's premier provider of full-service executive suite office solutions, proudly celebrates three decades of serving the business community while announcing the launch of its first exclusive online community, Professional Presence Society.
Founded in 1995, TCOS is the trusted partner for seasoned professionals, C-suite executives, and evolved entrepreneurs who specialize in their industry seeking premium office solutions in the heart of Chattanooga's central business district. From its prestigious location in the Republic Centre – the tallest high rise in the city, TCOS has maintained its commitment to providing exceptional service, flexible terms, and gracious hospitality that sets it apart in the market.
Three Decades of Innovation and Excellence
"Thirty years ago, we set out to create more than just office space. We deliver an executive office suite experience where professionals thrive with business concierge support much like the personalized care of a five-star hotel with comfortable productivity," said Denise Reed, The Concierge Office Suites CEO and owner having purchased the company in 2006 from the Founder. "Our success has always been rooted in understanding that our clients need freedom to focus on their businesses while we handle everything else."
The Concierge Office Suites has continually adapted to evolving business needs, offering private offices with 24/7 access, virtual office positioning packages, meeting room event rentals, and comprehensive business concierge services. With private office clients averaging nearly seven years of tenure – and some staying for more than 27 years - the company's client-first approach has resulted in remarkable loyalty.
Introducing Professional Presence Society
Marking its milestone anniversary, TCOS is launching the Professional Presence Society, an exclusive online community designed for self-directed business professionals committed to growth, connection, and transformation.
"Professional Presence Society represents the next evolution of how we serve our community, filtered through Napoleon Hill's mastermind concept from 'Think and Grow Rich'," Reed explained. "As AI commoditizes content and general industry capabilities, the human elements—our unique perspectives and experiences, professional accomplishment stories, and memorable positive quirks—become our most valuable differentiators. We're entering an era where every professional needs to articulate their unique value proposition. It's no longer enough to be competent; you must be memorable, authentic, and distinctively you."
The community offers an online experience adapted from in-person mastermind experiences Reed led in the past, where professionals authentically connect, share insights, access accomplished business specialists and support each other's growth. Members will gain insights around artificial intelligence integration, vetted business resources, career development opportunities, and strategic business guidance—all designed to help professionals craft and communicate their unique professional narratives in ways that AI simply cannot replicate. The result is development of their professional presence.
A Legacy of Local Leadership
As a woman-owned and operated executive suite, TCOS has been a cornerstone of Chattanooga's business community for three decades, blending deep local market knowledge with its flexible, month-to-month service agreements. It has become the preferred choice for those who value confidentiality, comfortable productivity, and adaptability.
"Our clients choose us not just for our premium location and services, but for our commitment to their success," Reed noted. "We've built lasting relationships by truly listening to our clients’ needs and delivering solutions that exceed their expectations. Our five-star reviews are a testament to our service."
Looking Forward
As TCOS enters its fourth decade, it continues to innovate while maintaining the core values that have driven its success: freedom, flexibility, gracious hospitality, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. The celebration of 30 years in business and the launch of Professional Presence Society mark an exciting new chapter for TCOS, one that honors its rich executive suite history while embracing the future of professional community building in the age of A.I. It’s service beyond the traditional office environment.
About The Concierge Office Suites
Founded in 1995, The Concierge Office Suites provides premium executive suite office solutions in downtown Chattanooga's Republic Centre. Services include private offices, virtual office positioning, meeting room event rentals, and comprehensive business concierge support. TCOS is committed to providing professionals with the freedom to focus on revenue-generating activities while enjoying exceptional service and flexible terms. Now, we are integrating our online community: Professional Presence Society. For more information, call (423) 266-6388.
About The Concierge Office Suites
Contact
The Concierge Office SuitesContact
Denise Reed
423-266-6388
www.TheConciergeOfficeSuites.com
