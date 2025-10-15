Kleenest Launches Eco-Friendly Homecare Range to Promote Safer Cleaning in Indian Households
Gurugram, India, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kleenest, an emerging Indian homecare brand founded by former FMCG professionals Sumit Batra and Jatin Mahendru, has announced the expansion of its eco-friendly cleaning solutions designed to provide effective cleaning without harmful chemicals. The company’s product portfolio includes Klenzmo for appliance care, Kleenest cleaners for kitchens, bathrooms, and toilets — specifically developed using its proprietary Phytobooster technology, and Adeha air fresheners.
Kleenest aims to address a growing concern among Indian consumers: exposure to toxic ingredients found in conventional home cleaning products. The company’s formulations are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and designed to deliver high cleaning performance without compromising on family safety.
“We saw a clear gap in the market,” said Sumit Batra, Co-founder of Kleenest. “Most cleaning products were either effective but harsh, or safe but ineffective. We wanted to create products that did both — protect families and perform well.”
“As parents ourselves, we wanted solutions that we’d feel confident using around our children,” added Jatin Mahendru, Co-founder of Kleenest. “That personal motivation shaped every product we developed.”
Since its launch, Kleenest has reached over 8 lakh households and become India’s leading washing machine cleaner brand, now available across 10,000+ pincodes. The company has been recognized by India Times as one of the top five home cleaning brands, and by The Times of India as the country’s number one screen and gadget cleaner.
Kleenest’s growth reflects increasing consumer demand for sustainable and transparent homecare solutions. The company’s mission is to reach two crore households over the next few years, raising awareness about the hidden risks of chemical-based cleaners and promoting safer alternatives.
About Kleenest
Founded by former homecare industry professionals Sumit Batra and Jatin Mahendru, Kleenest is an Indian brand offering eco-friendly cleaning products for homes and appliances. Built on principles of safety, transparency, and performance, the company’s range includes surface cleaners, appliance care products, and air fresheners. Kleenest products are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and formulated with Phytobooster technology to ensure effective cleaning without harmful chemicals.
For more information, visit www.kleenest.com.
Contact
Velocity Consumers Ventures Private Limited (homehygiene.co)Contact
Sumit Batra
+91 95600 61745
https://kleenest.in/
