Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for West Coast Self-Storage Indio
Indio, CA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is proud to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 14, at 1:00 PM, hosted by the City of Indio’s Indio Business Connect department.
West Coast Self-Storage Indio is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the growing needs of residents and businesses throughout the Coachella Valley. The property features a wide selection of storage solutions, including climate-controlled indoor units from 5x5 to 10x20, drive-up units in 10x15 and 10x20 sizes, and covered and uncovered parking for RVs, boats, and vehicles with spaces up to 12x40. Customers can also take advantage of convenient access hours, online rentals, moving and packing supplies, and U-Haul truck rentals, making it a one-stop solution for moving and storage.
The facility was developed in partnership with Northwest Building LLC of Kirkland, WA, who led the project along with a team of experienced professionals including Magellan Architecture, Lars Andersen & Associates, HW Engineering, Colleen M. Nolan Landscape Architect, and Consolidated Contracting.
“West Coast Self-Storage Indio is a showcase of what happens when strong partnerships and forward-thinking design come together,” said John Eisenbarth, Chief Operating Officer of West Coast Self-Storage. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with the City of Indio and the local business community, and we look forward to providing residents with a modern, secure, and customer-focused storage experience.”
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
