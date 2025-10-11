2026 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Increase 3 Percent
Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Increased 2026 tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance have just been announced by the IRS according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
“The tax deductibility of tax-qualified long-term care insurance premiums is an incredible benefit potentially for many aging Americans,” states Jesse Slome, director emeritus of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
“The 2026 deductible limits are significant and few people, especially small and mid-sized business owners, are aware that premiums paid for long-term care insurance may be tax deductible.”
The just announced 2026 limit for an individual age 70 or more is $6,200, according to AALTCI. This represents a 3 percent increase from the current 2025 limit. “Many policies are purchased by couples which means they could deduct up to $12,400 next year depending on their age,” Slome explains.
Only long-term care policies that meet the federal government’s tax-qualified requirements qualify for a potential tax deduction, the long-term care insurance expert notes. “Most of the linked benefit or hybrid life insurance policies, the ones more popular today do not qualify for a possible tax benefit,” Slome explains.
“Two types of individuals can gain the most benefit from the IRS deductions,” Slome adds. “First business owners, who may be able to deduct the full cost of their insurance protection. They could even benefit by having a paid-in-full policy when they reach retirement age.”
In addition, people who have retired from jobs can benefit. “That’s when income levels enable more people to reach the required health expense threshold to make premiums deductible,” Slome acknowledges. “That potential tax deduction can be a huge benefit after retirement and something seniors should take into consideration when looking into their long-term care protection options.”
2026 Maximum Deduction Limits Long-Term Care Insurance
The following are the new 2026 deductible limits per-individual (2025 limits in brackets):
Attained Age Before Close of Taxable Year 2026 Limit (2025)
40 or less $500 ($480)
More than 40 but not more than 50 $930 ($900)
More than 50 but not more than 60 $1,860 ($1,800)
More than 60 but not more than 70 $4,960 ($4,810)
More than 70 $6,200 ($6,020)
To learn more about long-term care insurance and see a history of tax deductibility limits, go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/tax-for-business.php.
