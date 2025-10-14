SottoPelle® Recognizes Nora Gomez, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Nora Gomez, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since November 2024.
Kansas City, MO, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gomez has been practicing medicine since 1999. She has been in private practice in the Kansas City area for the past 18 years and proudly joined the St. Joseph Family Medical Care Clinic in 2014.
Dr. Gomez completed her combined BA/MD at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. She then completed her Family Medicine residency training at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, alongside her husband, who is also a physician. They returned to her hometown of Overland Park, Kansas, where they have been raising their children and caring for their patients.
Dr. Gomez values providing comprehensive, compassionate care while promoting health, wellness, and disease prevention. She has also developed an interest in providing aesthetic medical services.
Dr. Gomez is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the International Association of Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine. She serves on the St. Joseph Medical Center Medical Executive Committee as Chairperson of the Family Medicine Department.
In her free time, Dr. Gomez enjoys spending time with her family. With two busy teenagers, the best moments are now the evenings when everyone is home, just relaxing or watching movies together. She also enjoys attending sporting events, especially supporting the Kansas City Royals!
To view additional information about Nora Gomez, MD, or to contact the office, please visit Her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/nora-gomez-md/
Provider Information:
Nora Gomez, MD
St. Joseph Family Medical Care
1004 Carondelet Drive Suite 4400 Kansas City, MO 64114
(816) 943-7777
https://www.stjosephkc.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Email: response@sphrt.com
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
www.sottopelletherapy.com
Categories