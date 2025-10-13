UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Services

Bond Rees launches UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Service, offering discreet detection of hidden cameras and listening devices. With affordable surveillance technology increasingly accessible, households face growing risks from stalkers, estranged partners, or hostile parties. Expert investigators use state-of-the-art counter-surveillance equipment to uncover hidden devices, restoring privacy and safety. The service addresses rising demand for professional bug sweeps across the UK.