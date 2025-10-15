Hurix Digital Marks 25 Years of Purpose, People, and Progress
Hurix Digital celebrates 25 years of innovation, marking its journey from a pioneering eLearning firm to a global digital solutions leader. As it enters a new era, Hurix is investing deeply in Artificial Intelligence to build human-centred, ethical solutions that transform how organizations learn, create, and connect — while staying true to its people-first values.
Dallas, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hurix Digital today celebrates 25 years since its incorporation. A significant milestone that reflects not just the company’s longevity, but its continuous evolution while remaining profitable.
Founded in 2000 by Subrat Mohanty & Vishwamitra Hariharan, Hurix Digital began as a small team driven by curiosity and a belief that technology could transform how people learn and work. Over the past two and a half decades, that belief has guided its journey from early innovations in eLearning to becoming a trusted Artificial Intelligence partner for organizations and educators worldwide.
Reflecting on the milestone, Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Hurix Digital, said, “When we look back at 25 years of Hurix, what stands out is not just how far we’ve come, but how much we’ve learned along the way. Every phase of our journey has been defined by adaptability. What has kept us grounded is our purpose: to make technology meaningful for people. As we look ahead, we’re entering a new era where Artificial Intelligence will redefine how organizations create, learn, and connect — and Hurix intends to play a thoughtful, responsible role in that transformation.”
The next chapter for Hurix Digital is being shaped by significant investment and strides in Artificial Intelligence. The company is channelling its experience in digital learning, content, and enterprise technology into building AI-driven solutions that simplify work, amplify creativity, and make knowledge more accessible.
Chirag Parmar, Head of Marketing, Hurix Digital, shared, “Hurix’s story has always been about bridging technology and humanity. As we embrace the next phase of our growth, our focus is on integrating AI in ways that are practical, ethical, and deeply human-centred. We’re not chasing trends, we’re building on 25 years of learning, curiosity, and collaboration to shape something enduring for the next 25.”
At the heart of Hurix’s journey are the people who built and sustained it: the teams who grew with the company and the culture that evolved around them. Hurix’s 25th year is also a moment to recognise that shared legacy.
Namita Pasbola, Head of HR, Hurix Digital, noted, “Hurix has always been more than a workplace. Our culture of learning, empathy, and experimentation has been the foundation of our success. This milestone belongs to every Hurixian who contributed to our story. As we move into the future, our commitment remains the same: to nurture a place where people grow, ideas thrive, and work feels purposeful.”
As Hurix Digital steps into its next quarter-century, the company remains anchored in the values that have guided it since day one - curiosity, collaboration, and care. With a renewed focus on AI-led innovation and human-centred design, Hurix continues its journey of helping organisations adapt, learn, and lead in a digital-first world.
About Hurix Digital:
Hurix Digital is a global digital solutions company helping organizations transform learning, content, and enterprise experiences through design and technology. For 25 years, Hurix has partnered with businesses and institutions worldwide to make digital transformation accessible, inclusive, and human-centric.
Founded in 2000 by Subrat Mohanty & Vishwamitra Hariharan, Hurix Digital began as a small team driven by curiosity and a belief that technology could transform how people learn and work. Over the past two and a half decades, that belief has guided its journey from early innovations in eLearning to becoming a trusted Artificial Intelligence partner for organizations and educators worldwide.
Reflecting on the milestone, Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Hurix Digital, said, “When we look back at 25 years of Hurix, what stands out is not just how far we’ve come, but how much we’ve learned along the way. Every phase of our journey has been defined by adaptability. What has kept us grounded is our purpose: to make technology meaningful for people. As we look ahead, we’re entering a new era where Artificial Intelligence will redefine how organizations create, learn, and connect — and Hurix intends to play a thoughtful, responsible role in that transformation.”
The next chapter for Hurix Digital is being shaped by significant investment and strides in Artificial Intelligence. The company is channelling its experience in digital learning, content, and enterprise technology into building AI-driven solutions that simplify work, amplify creativity, and make knowledge more accessible.
Chirag Parmar, Head of Marketing, Hurix Digital, shared, “Hurix’s story has always been about bridging technology and humanity. As we embrace the next phase of our growth, our focus is on integrating AI in ways that are practical, ethical, and deeply human-centred. We’re not chasing trends, we’re building on 25 years of learning, curiosity, and collaboration to shape something enduring for the next 25.”
At the heart of Hurix’s journey are the people who built and sustained it: the teams who grew with the company and the culture that evolved around them. Hurix’s 25th year is also a moment to recognise that shared legacy.
Namita Pasbola, Head of HR, Hurix Digital, noted, “Hurix has always been more than a workplace. Our culture of learning, empathy, and experimentation has been the foundation of our success. This milestone belongs to every Hurixian who contributed to our story. As we move into the future, our commitment remains the same: to nurture a place where people grow, ideas thrive, and work feels purposeful.”
As Hurix Digital steps into its next quarter-century, the company remains anchored in the values that have guided it since day one - curiosity, collaboration, and care. With a renewed focus on AI-led innovation and human-centred design, Hurix continues its journey of helping organisations adapt, learn, and lead in a digital-first world.
About Hurix Digital:
Hurix Digital is a global digital solutions company helping organizations transform learning, content, and enterprise experiences through design and technology. For 25 years, Hurix has partnered with businesses and institutions worldwide to make digital transformation accessible, inclusive, and human-centric.
Contact
Hurix DigitalContact
Chirag Parmar
+91-9029142924
https://hurix.com
Chirag Parmar
+91-9029142924
https://hurix.com
Categories