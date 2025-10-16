Black in Business Awards Announces 2025 Finalists; Ad Sales Close Oct. 20 and Fewer Than 30 Tickets Remain
Gaithersburg, MD, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black in Business Awards today announced the 2025 finalists across its signature categories, honoring outstanding Black-owned businesses and leaders from Montgomery County and beyond. With advertising space in the official gala program closing on Monday, October 20, and fewer than 30 tickets remaining, attendees and advertisers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spots.
The Black in Business Awards Gala will take place Thursday, November 20, 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, featuring premier networking, a three-course plated dinner, open bar, keynote remarks from Jeff Cherry, Founder & Executive Director of Conscious Venture Lab, and the awards ceremony.
2025 Finalists
Juliet Agocha (Forest Glen Deli)
Michelle A. Bell (1st Choice, LLC)
Jon’ll & Matthew Boyd (Boyd Cru Wines)
Michael J. Charles (SolutionsMET)
Melissa Daley (Orca Intelligence)
Ynette Evans (GME Enterprises)
Jody Friend (JLM HR Consulting)
Basso Ghee (GD Resources)
Laurin Kelly (Battle Plan Strategic Consulting)
Roberta “Byrdy” Kelley (Melan Property Management)
Tameka Montgomery (Core Strategy Partners, Inc.)
Tiffany Nesfield (Nesfield Performance)
Danielle Rozier (Lawson Street Group)
Hyacinth Tucker (The Laundry Basket LLC)
Sharon Jackson Wilder (The Oaks Hospitality Group)
“Each finalist exemplifies dedication, innovation, and community impact,” said Adrian White, on behalf of the Black in Business Awards. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their achievements and encourage supporters to purchase tickets and finalize program ads before the deadlines.”
Final Ticket & Advertising Details
Tickets: Fewer than 30 remaining; purchase ASAP to attend the Nov. 20 gala.
Program Ad Deadline: Monday, October 20, 2025 (space closes end of day).
How to Participate: Visit www.blackinbusinessawards.com to secure tickets, tables, and program ads. Sponsorship packages are also available there.
About the Black in Business Awards
The Black in Business Awards is a premier initiative by The Black Business Council, in partnership with MBA Growth Partners, honoring the exceptional achievements of Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD. This prestigious event celebrates those driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities.
Designed as more than just an awards ceremony, the Black in Business Awards serves as a platform for recognition, empowerment, and connection. Finalists will be honored at a formal awards gala, bringing together business and community leaders dedicated to supporting Black business excellence. The celebration aims to amplify the stories of trailblazers who are shaping the future and building a legacy of success in the county.
More information can be found at https://www.blackinbusinessawards.com/.
Media Contact: Adrian White info@blackinbusinessawards.com
