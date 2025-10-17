JewelRide Expands Leadership Team with New Vice Presidents to Accelerate Growth and Operational Excellence
JewelRide, an NEMT provider in Illinois and Missouri, appointed Jennifer Bagwell as VP of Sales and Marketing to drive strategic growth and partnerships. The company also promoted Katlyn Meyer to VP of Operations to ensure operational excellence, fleet efficiency, and high-quality service. These appointments strengthen the executive team to meet rising demand in the NEMT market.
Edwardsville, IL, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JewelRide, a leading specialized healthcare mobility company providing Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) in Illinois and Missouri, today announced two key appointments to its executive leadership team: Jennifer Bagwell as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and the promotion of Katlyn Meyer to Vice President of Operations.
These appointments position the company for accelerated market growth and enhanced service delivery in the rapidly expanding NEMT sector.
In her new role, Bagwell will be responsible for defining JewelRide's market strategy, driving revenue through key healthcare and institutional partnerships, and elevating the company’s brand presence across its service area. She brings a strong background in strategic sales leadership and is a recognized leader in the St. Louis community.
To support this planned growth with world-class service, JewelRide has promoted Meyer to Vice President of Operations. Meyer has been instrumental in the company’s logistical performance. As VP of Operations, she will oversee the entire operational structure, focusing on driver management, dispatch systems, fleet optimization and maintenance, and upholding JewelRide’s stringent safety and quality protocols.
The appointments are effective immediately. The NEMT market is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory, driven by an aging population and increased focus on value-based care, making these strategic leadership additions crucial for JewelRide's expansion plans.
About JewelRide
JewelRide is a specialized Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) company founded by healthcare professionals dedicated to bridging the critical gap in reliable transportation that impacts patient access to quality medical care. JewelRide serves individuals and healthcare partners across the greater St. Louis region and throughout Illinois, prioritizing safety, reliability, and compassion for clients requiring rides to medical appointments, therapy, and specialized treatments. JewelRide's mission is to provide a seamless transportation experience that supports better health outcomes for all clients.
