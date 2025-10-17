JewelRide Expands Leadership Team with New Vice Presidents to Accelerate Growth and Operational Excellence

JewelRide, an NEMT provider in Illinois and Missouri, appointed Jennifer Bagwell as VP of Sales and Marketing to drive strategic growth and partnerships. The company also promoted Katlyn Meyer to VP of Operations to ensure operational excellence, fleet efficiency, and high-quality service. These appointments strengthen the executive team to meet rising demand in the NEMT market.