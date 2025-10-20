Rachel Farris, CPA, Featured Speaker at CPA Academy Webinar on Puerto Rico’s Act 60 Tax Incentives
San Francisco, CA, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, and founder of Tax Stack AI, recently presented a live webinar with CPA Academy titled “Navigating Puerto Rico Act 60: How CPAs Can Maximize Tax Incentives & Avoid Risk.”
The session explored Puerto Rico’s Act 60 tax incentive program and provided practical insights for accounting professionals helping clients relocate or expand operations to Puerto Rico. Farris covered how to identify qualified clients, structure relocations for compliance, and avoid the most common tax and reporting mistakes that can jeopardize eligibility.
“Act 60 has created tremendous opportunities for individuals and businesses—but also confusion,” said Farris. “CPAs play a crucial role in helping clients take advantage of these incentives the right way. My goal was to simplify the process and give professionals clear guidance on what to look out for.”
Rachel Farris has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top 200 CPAs and named by CPA Practice Advisor as a Top 40 Under 40 Accounting and Tax Professional. She has extensive experience speaking to accounting and finance audiences, both virtually and in person, and has been featured on industry platforms including How To Money, Leaders of the Ledger, Financial Trailblazers, and The AJ Brown Show.
