GetUrns Expands Heritage Collection with Lotus Flower Wood Urn
GetUrns has launched the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, a new addition to its Heritage Collection. Featuring a serene lotus design UV-printed on an aluminum plaque, the urn can be personalized with a photo and comes in various wood finishes. Handcrafted in the U.S., the design symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty. CEO Cameron Allahverdi says the product reflects the company’s mission to help families create meaningful memorials.
St Plano, TX, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New customizable urns feature serene lotus designs and lasting craftsmanship.
GetUrns has introduced the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, offering families a peaceful and personalized way to honor a loved one’s memory.
This newest addition to the Heritage Collection showcases a full-color lotus design, UV-printed on an aluminum plaque that can be customized with a cherished photo. Handcrafted from high-quality wood in the U.S., the urn is available in various colors to suit different tastes and settings.
“The lotus symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty—ideals that many families find meaningful in remembrance,” said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO of GetUrns. “We’re proud to offer designs that speak to both the heart and the spirit.”
About GetUrns
GetUrns.com is a trusted provider of premium cremation urns and memorial products. With a commitment to quality, personalization, and compassion, GetUrns helps families create lasting tributes that honor every life.
GetUrns has introduced the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, offering families a peaceful and personalized way to honor a loved one’s memory.
This newest addition to the Heritage Collection showcases a full-color lotus design, UV-printed on an aluminum plaque that can be customized with a cherished photo. Handcrafted from high-quality wood in the U.S., the urn is available in various colors to suit different tastes and settings.
“The lotus symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty—ideals that many families find meaningful in remembrance,” said Cameron Allahverdi, CEO of GetUrns. “We’re proud to offer designs that speak to both the heart and the spirit.”
About GetUrns
GetUrns.com is a trusted provider of premium cremation urns and memorial products. With a commitment to quality, personalization, and compassion, GetUrns helps families create lasting tributes that honor every life.
Contact
GetUrnsContact
Alex Johnson
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Alex Johnson
844-438-8767
https://www.geturns.com
Categories