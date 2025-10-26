GetUrns Expands Heritage Collection with Lotus Flower Wood Urn

GetUrns has launched the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, a new addition to its Heritage Collection. Featuring a serene lotus design UV-printed on an aluminum plaque, the urn can be personalized with a photo and comes in various wood finishes. Handcrafted in the U.S., the design symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty. CEO Cameron Allahverdi says the product reflects the company’s mission to help families create meaningful memorials.