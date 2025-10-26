MBA Standards Board Appoints Jason Allen Jones to Board of Trustees
New York, NY, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The MBA Standards Board (MBASB) proudly announces the appointment of Jason Allen Jones to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned public sector strategist, financial leader, and equity-driven governance advocate, Jones brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning municipal government, education policy, financial management, and civic innovation. His appointment reflects MBASB’s commitment to building a governance structure that blends academic integrity, financial acumen, and forward-thinking leadership for the future of business education.
Jones currently serves on the Neptune Township Committee in New Jersey, where he provides legislative and executive leadership for more than 28,000 residents. His civic leadership extends over 13 years on the Neptune Board of Education, including serving as President, where he championed educational excellence, fiscal responsibility, and equity-driven decision-making. His background also includes executive experience in public finance, compliance, strategic advising, and human resources — positioning him as a strategic force in both public and private sector leadership.
“Jason brings an extraordinary combination of financial discipline, policy insight, and civic leadership to the MBA Standards Board,” said Cheryl Nunn, MBAe™, CEO of the MBA Standards Board. “His ability to navigate complex governance, align strategy with equity goals, and build sustainable systems will be a tremendous asset as we define MBA standards for a rapidly changing global economy.”
The MBA Standards Board’s Board of Trustees plays a critical role in guiding academic standards, setting governance strategy, and ensuring long-term organizational sustainability. As a trustee, Jones will contribute his expertise in strategic planning, public finance, and community-centered governance to help MBASB stay aligned with employer expectations and future workforce needs.
Jones’s experience spans financial consulting, education administration, GAAP/GASB compliance, regulatory oversight, and strategic policy design. His work as a Holmes Scholar and as a long-time advocate for equity in education underscores his commitment to building systems that drive access, accountability, and innovation. This aligns directly with MBASB’s mission to modernize MBA pathways through applied standards, AI literacy, and leadership readiness.
The MBA Standards Board operates through two governance bodies:
• Board of Trustees (up to 12 members) — Oversees governance, strategic direction, and standards integrity.
• Advisory Board (up to 20 members) — Provides employer alignment, market intelligence, and AI innovation insights.
Jones joins a growing roster of distinguished leaders from business, government, and academia who are shaping MBA+™, MBAe™, and Certified MBA™ credentials designed to ensure graduates are equipped with relevant, applied competencies for today’s evolving business landscape.
The MBA Standards Board is a global standards and credentialing organization dedicated to redefining what the MBA represents in an AI-driven economy. By setting transparent, competency-based standards and integrating employer-aligned skills, MBASB empowers professionals to advance their careers with accessible, credible, and globally respected credentials.
