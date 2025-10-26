MBA Standards Board Appoints Dr. Santarvis Brown to Board of Trustees
New York, NY, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The MBA Standards Board (MBASB) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Santarvis Brown, Ed.D., J.D., to its Board of Trustees. A nationally recognized leadership scholar, strategist, and distinguished professor, Dr. Brown brings an extraordinary blend of academic excellence, legal acumen, and strategic vision to the governance team steering the future of modern MBA credentialing and standards.
Dr. Brown currently serves as Graduate Business Department Chair and Distinguished Professor at Excelsior University. His career spans more than 15 years in higher education, with leadership roles at Cornell University, the University of Virginia, and Excelsior. His expertise in accreditation, institutional development, and governance excellence aligns directly with MBASB’s mission to modernize MBA pathways for a rapidly changing global economy.
“Santarvis embodies the intellectual rigor and ethical leadership we want shaping the future of MBA standards,” said Cheryl Nunn, MBAe™, CEO of the MBA Standards Board. “His proven record in academic strategy, governance, and thought leadership makes him an exceptional addition to our board as we redefine the relevance of business credentials in an AI-driven, skills-based economy.”
Dr. Brown is widely respected for his leadership work across academic and civic institutions. As an author and speaker, he has published Leading While Limping, Brothers Minutes, and Oh the Leading You Will Do, which have resonated with leaders across sectors seeking principled and purpose-driven guidance. He is a frequent keynote speaker on leadership, education, and governance and was recognized as a Top Educator in 2023.
His extensive governance experience includes serving as Chairman of multiple boards, including the Minority Freedom Community Fund and the Miami Gardens Nuisance Abatement Board. He has also advised and led initiatives at the intersection of education, equity, and institutional accountability, making him a trusted voice on both academic and civic leadership issues.
Dr. Brown’s appointment further strengthens the MBA Standards Board’s ability to set and uphold rigorous standards for its MBA+™, MBAe™, and Certified MBA™ programs. As a Trustee, he will play a central role in governance oversight, accreditation strategy, and ensuring that MBASB standards align with both employer expectations and academic excellence. His background in law and education uniquely positions him to support ethical frameworks and transparent standards within MBA credentialing.
The MBA Standards Board is redefining the MBA for the AI era. Its mission is to establish transparent, competency-based standards that prepare leaders to excel in increasingly complex corporate environments. The Board of Trustees plays a pivotal role in shaping governance strategy, reviewing policy, and advancing institutional partnerships that ensure MBASB remains at the forefront of educational innovation and workforce relevance.
Dr. Brown’s appointment reinforces the organization’s commitment to embedding academic integrity, leadership excellence, and practical skill alignment into its global standards framework.
The MBA Standards Board is a global standards and credentialing organization dedicated to advancing modern MBA pathways. By bridging academic rigor with workforce demand, MBASB empowers professionals to accelerate their careers through affordable, credible, and globally recognized credentials.
Contact
MBA Standards BoardContact
Max Elliott
385 367 3494
applymba.org
