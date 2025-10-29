Rachel Farris, CPA Featured on Money Tree Investing Podcast: Unpacking Puerto Rico’s Game-Changing Tax Incentives
San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tax Stack AI, LLC announced today that its founder, Rachel Farris, has participated in an enlightening episode of the Money Tree Investing podcast. The episode—titled “How to Use Puerto Rico’s Act 60 to Grow Your Wealth”—is now live on Spotify.
In this wide-ranging interview, Rachel dives deep into the world of Puerto Rico’s tax incentive legislation, Act 60, and offers expert guidance on how entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, marketers and crypto-businesses can position themselves to benefit. Key topics include:
What makes Puerto Rico’s Act 60 one of the most compelling incentive regimes for U.S. citizens
Step-by-step guidance on relocating, forming entities, and ensuring tax compliance
The intersection of marketing firms, crypto enterprises and advisory services as prime beneficiaries of the incentives
Compliance essentials: annual reports, substance requirements and avoiding common pitfalls
“Relocating to Puerto Rico offers a unique opportunity—but it also demands intentional planning and professional guidance. I’m grateful to share what I’ve learned from working with clients navigating the process,” said Rachel.
About Tax Stack AI, LLC
Founded by Rachel Farris, Tax Stack AI, LLC provides technology solutions to small accounting and tax firms looking to leverage AI.
About Tax Stack AI, LLC
Founded by Rachel Farris, Tax Stack AI, LLC provides technology solutions to small accounting and tax firms looking to leverage AI.
Contact
