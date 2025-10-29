Tax Strategist Rachel Farris, CPA, Featured in High Net Worth Magazine for Insights on Evolving Tax Laws and AI’s Role in Advisory Work
San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As tax regulations grow increasingly complex, staying informed has never been more vital for affluent individuals and their advisors. High Net Worth Magazine recently featured Rachel Farris, CPA, in their latest article, How to Navigate Tax Law Changes for High-Net-Worth Individuals, where she discussed how she keeps clients ahead of the curve.
“I monitor IRS and Treasury releases directly, track proposed legislation, and leverage resources like Bloomberg Tax for timely updates and expert analysis,” Farris shared. “AI is becoming an invaluable tool—platforms like ChatGPT and Tax Stack AI make it easier to explore nuanced scenarios and complement human expertise.”
In addition to advanced research methods, Farris underscored the importance of community and collaboration:
“Engaging with other tax professionals and attorneys, attending conferences, and focusing on areas like estate planning, international tax, and Puerto Rico’s Act 60 all help ensure my clients are positioned for success.”
Known for merging technology and traditional expertise, Farris leads both Rachel Farris, CPA, P.C. and Tax Stack AI, where she helps individuals and businesses implement tax strategies that are both innovative and compliant. Her recognition by Forbes and CPA Practice Advisor underscores her influence as one of the industry’s emerging thought leaders.
About Rachel Farris
Rachel Farris, CPA, is a tax strategist and founder of Tax Stack AI, an AI-powered solution built to help small firms modernize and scale. She also leads her own practice specializing in Act 60 and high-net-worth tax advisory.
“I monitor IRS and Treasury releases directly, track proposed legislation, and leverage resources like Bloomberg Tax for timely updates and expert analysis,” Farris shared. “AI is becoming an invaluable tool—platforms like ChatGPT and Tax Stack AI make it easier to explore nuanced scenarios and complement human expertise.”
In addition to advanced research methods, Farris underscored the importance of community and collaboration:
“Engaging with other tax professionals and attorneys, attending conferences, and focusing on areas like estate planning, international tax, and Puerto Rico’s Act 60 all help ensure my clients are positioned for success.”
Known for merging technology and traditional expertise, Farris leads both Rachel Farris, CPA, P.C. and Tax Stack AI, where she helps individuals and businesses implement tax strategies that are both innovative and compliant. Her recognition by Forbes and CPA Practice Advisor underscores her influence as one of the industry’s emerging thought leaders.
About Rachel Farris
Rachel Farris, CPA, is a tax strategist and founder of Tax Stack AI, an AI-powered solution built to help small firms modernize and scale. She also leads her own practice specializing in Act 60 and high-net-worth tax advisory.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
Categories