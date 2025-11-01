RX Global JIS Fall 2025 Wraps in Miami Beach with Strong Buyer Turnout and New Pavilion Launch
Miami Beach, FL, November 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JIS Fall 2025 concluded on October 13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, marking another strong edition for the jewelry industry ahead of the holiday season. The show brought together over 10,000 retailers, manufacturers, and other members of the jewelry community gathered under one roof to connect, source, and celebrate in Miami Beach.
The show floor featured over 550 exhibitors covering fine jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, fashion and silver jewelry, and equipment and technology. A key highlight this year was the launch of the Accessories & Gifts Pavilion, which added new categories for buyers looking to diversify their assortments in their stores – the perfect complements to their existing inventory. International vendors in dedicated pavilions from Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, and Türkiye also gave retailers direct access to sourcing opportunities from major jewelry markets.
Exhibitors reported strong business encounters and high-quality buyer engagement. The mix of first-time participants, emerging companies, and long-standing brands created a balance of new discoveries and trusted suppliers, helping attendees prepare their stores with both trend-forward and timeless products.
In addition to product sourcing, networking and events played a significant role at JIS Fall 2025. The Daily Galleria Social once again served as a lively hub for afternoon connections, while the Welcome Reception on opening night set the tone with a warm introduction for new exhibitors and returning attendees alike. The ’80s-themed Cocktails & Connections event was a standout favorite, bringing together buyers and exhibitors for an evening of live music, dancing, and nostalgic fun. On-site activations—including interactive photo moments, traditional cigar rolling, trend displays, and brand showcases—also drew enthusiastic participation and engagement throughout the show floor.
“JIS Fall 2025 was an incredible success thanks to what we like to call our ‘secret sauce’ — it’s the perfect blend of top-tier exhibitors, passionate buyers, and a vibrant Miami atmosphere,” said Sara McDonough, JIS Event Director. “This combination creates not just transactions, but lasting connections and business momentum that carry well beyond the show floor.”
With its placement just ahead of the holiday season, JIS Fall once again proved to be a critical buying event for jewelry retailers preparing for their busiest time of year. The successful launch of the Accessories & Gifts Pavilion showcased buyers’ growing interest in complementary categories, a direction that will continue with the launch of a Lifestyle area at JCK Las Vegas 2026.
Save the Date: JIS Spring 2026 will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 8 –10, 2026, continuing the series’ tradition of bringing the jewelry community together for opportunities to source, restock and connect — all at the perfect time.
