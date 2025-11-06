Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd Celebrates Over 15 Years of Precision Metal Manufacturing Excellence
Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, a leading Malaysian manufacturer of high-quality metal parts and custom fabrication solutions, proudly marks more than 15 years of innovation and craftsmanship. The company continues to expand globally with a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
Ipoh, Malaysia, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, a pioneer in Malaysia’s metal manufacturing and fabrication sector, proudly announces its continued growth and success as it surpasses 15 years of operation. Since its establishment in 2009, the company has become a trusted name in producing precision metal parts, perforated fixing bands, and air conditioner brackets for clients around the world.
Driven by a passion for quality and innovation, Maco Marketing has built a solid reputation for delivering durable and reliable metal solutions that meet international standards. The company’s in-house capabilities — including advanced stamping, cutting, and surface finishing technologies — allow it to offer complete OEM and ODM customization to customers across industries such as HVAC, construction, plumbing, and electrical.
“From the very beginning, our mission has been simple — to combine craftsmanship with innovation to deliver the highest quality metal products,” said a spokesperson for Maco Marketing. “We take pride in being a trusted manufacturing partner to customers who value precision, consistency, and long-term reliability.”
With exports reaching markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Maco Marketing continues to strengthen its global presence through competitive pricing, strict quality control, and sustainable production practices. The company also invests in environmentally conscious initiatives, emphasizing energy-efficient machinery, recycled materials, and reduced carbon emissions to align with global sustainability standards.
As Maco Marketing looks toward the future, its focus remains on continuous improvement, new product development, and long-term customer partnerships. The company is poised to lead Malaysia’s metal fabrication industry into a new era of global competitiveness.
About Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd
Founded in 2009, Maco Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality metal parts and fabrication. With over 15 years of experience, the company provides OEM and ODM solutions for a wide range of industries, including HVAC, construction, and electrical sectors. Maco Marketing is recognized for its precision engineering, customer-first approach, and sustainable production practices.
Contact
kay kay lee
+601157621096
www.stepro.com.my
+601157621096
www.stepro.com.my
