Unlock Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication with Cavli CQM212 and CQM215 5G NR IoT Modules

Cavli Wireless unveils its flagship 5G NR Sub-6 IoT modules, CQM212 and CQM215, at India Mobile Congress 2025. Built on Qualcomm’s SDX82/85 chipsets, the modules deliver ultra-low latency, up to 7 Gbps speeds, carrier aggregation, and AI-enhanced performance. With global eSIM, dual-band GNSS, and Cavli Hubble integration, they power advanced IoT applications across Industry 4.0, smart cities, and logistics with unmatched reliability and scalability.