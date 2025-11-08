Cypher Tech Inc. Appoints Elles Skony to Board of Advisors to Accelerate Human-Centered Workplace Innovation
Cypher Tech Inc., a pioneering technology company redefining the modern workplace through human-centered innovation, today announces the appointment of Elles Skony, a seasoned HR executive and founder of Fractional People People, to its Board of Advisors.
Austin, TX, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elles brings nearly two decades of transformative leadership in talent strategy and organizational development across high-growth, mission-driven companies. Her impressive record includes senior roles such as Chief People Officer at Catch Co., Vice President of Talent Management at Centro, and Head of People at XSELL Technologies, where she led forward-thinking initiatives that reimagined employee experience and organizational culture.
"Elles brings a rare blend of strategic insight and human understanding,” said Danish Jaffer, Founder and CEO of Cypher Tech Inc. “Her perspective on how culture and technology shape meaningful work is invaluable. We’re excited to partner with her to advance SafeSpace, our platform that empowers companies to elevate every employee’s voice through anonymous reporting, human-led case management, and AI-powered coaching, counseling, and insights."
"I’m honored to join the Board of Advisors at Cypher Tech Inc.," said Elles Skony. "Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building inclusive, human-centered workplace experiences. I’m excited to collaborate with Danish and the Cypher Tech team to advance the company’s SafeSpace platform, which empowers every employee’s voice through anonymous reporting, professional case management, and AI-supported guidance so organizations can strengthen trust and create safer, more inclusive workplaces while fostering genuine expression and innovation."
Currently, Elles leads two ventures at the forefront of HR innovation: Fractional People People (https://fractionalpeoplepeople.com), a platform connecting HR entrepreneurs and shaping the future of work, and Organized Chaos Consulting (https://organizedchaosconsulting.net), where she helps companies navigate complex workforce challenges with strategic clarity and empathy.
About Elles Skony
Elles Skony is a human resources innovation leader with expertise spanning people management, company culture, employee engagement strategies, and organizational development. Throughout her career at Centro, XSELL Technologies, and Catch Co., she has implemented groundbreaking HR strategies, including pioneering remote culture and engagement frameworks. As Founder of Fractional People People, and Organized Chaos Consulting, she continues to shape the future of work. A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, Elles holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Purdue University and resides in the Chicago area with her family.
About Cypher Tech Inc.
Cypher Tech Inc. is pioneering intelligent solutions that put people first, empowering human potential and meaningful connections through innovation.
https://cyphertech.co
Products:
SafeSpace® empowers organizations to build inclusive and high-performing cultures where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered. Our comprehensive solution enables proactive issue identification and resolution, fostering positive employee experience, engagement, and overall well-being. (https://makesafe.space)
AskCyph™ delivers powerful, state-of-the-art AI solutions designed for impact, built with safety at their core. From browser-based AI to complete development platforms. (https://askcyph.ai)
CypherChat® delivers secure messaging with end-to-end encryption, peer-to-peer networking, and AI-powered collaboration with no personal information required. (https://cypherchat.app)
Contact
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
