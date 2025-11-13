New Expert Article Explores Time Management Strategies for Small-Firm Leaders to Beat Burnout
San Francisco, CA, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, recently published an article on time management for small accounting firm owners. Small-firm leaders are often drowning in tasks, yet paradoxically under‐utilizing their real potential. In a newly published article in Accounting Today, “Time Management for Small Firm Leaders: Prioritize High-Impact Tasks to Avoid Burnout,” author Rachel Farris, CPA shares actionable insights for accounting firm owners who want to escape the reactive trap and lead with intention.
Drawing from her own journey of founding and scaling a firm, Rachel outlines a framework built on three pillars:
Work on what truly moves the needle — shift focus away from low-value tasks and toward client strategy, internal growth, and talent development.
Guard your energy like a key business asset — use tools like time-blocking and recovery breaks to maintain stamina and focus.
Establish processes that lighten your cognitive load — automate, batch, and standardize recurring decisions.
She also emphasizes the importance of delegation — challenging the belief that doing everything yourself is faster — and encourages a cultural shift away from measuring worth by hours worked.
“Running a small accounting firm taught me that the real metric of success is not how full your schedule is, but how intentional it is,” say Rachel.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
