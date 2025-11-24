IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter to Host Annual Event 2025
Bangalore, India, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter is proud to announce its annual chapter event, scheduled for November 8, 2025. The gathering will bring together around 150 alumni, including prominent entrepreneurs and industrialists, to celebrate the enduring legacy and achievements of IIT Roorkee graduates.
This year’s event will feature Rishi Das, founder of Indiqube and recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, as a special guest. The event is supported by leading companies founded by IIT Roorkee alumni.
Kapil Puri, President of the Bangalore Chapter, shared his thoughts: “This annual event has become a cornerstone for our alumni community in Bangalore. It’s more than just a reunion—it’s a platform for collaboration, recognition, inspiration and reliving some old memories together. We’ve seen incredible ideas emerge from these gatherings.”
Speaking about the event, One of the alumni mentioned, “ The Bangalore Chapter remains one of the most active and influential IIT Roorkee alumni communities nationwide. It’s heartening to witness the strength of our shared identity and the impact our alumni continue to make across industries. The chapter’s growth reflects the spirit of IIT Roorkee, and we’re committed to nurturing this vibrant network.”
IIT Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee is among the top institutes of national importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. IIT Roorkee ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to all sectors of technological development.
