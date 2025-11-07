Lacher Acquires SHV Partners
Lacher is excited to announce the acquisition of SHV Partners, founded and led by consultant, entrepreneur, and thought leader Scott Hackman, strengthening Lacher’s growing consultancy practice and bringing together two purpose-driven firms to deliver a more comprehensive suite of consulting solutions to help business owners and organizational leaders build healthy, human-centered organizations where both people and business thrive.
Souderton, PA, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lacher Business Consulting (LBC), a division of Lacher, is excited to announce the acquisition of SHV Partners, founded and led by consultant, entrepreneur, and thought leader Scott Hackman.
Effective November 1, 2025, the SHV team officially merged into LBC, strengthening Lacher’s growing consultancy practice and bringing together two purpose-driven firms to deliver a more comprehensive suite of consulting solutions to help business owners and organizational leaders build healthy, human-centered organizations where both people and business thrive.
“We’ve admired the work of SHV Partners for a long time,” said Maura Derstein, Managing Partner of LBC. “This partnership reflects our shared values and belief that businesses do their best work when people are thriving. By combining our strengths, we’re expanding our ability to guide leaders and organizations through meaningful change.”
“This partnership represents the next evolution of our purpose,” said Scott Hackman, Partner / Executive Advisor. “We believe that business can be a force for human flourishing. By joining Lacher's platform of services, we can scale that belief into action—helping more leaders grow with clarity, courage, and care. After years of walking alongside founders and successors through growth and transition, this is more than a merger—it’s a shared commitment to build a future where business performance and human potential grow together for generations.”
As part of the acquisition, Scott Hackman, Alicia Hofer, and Brant Lingle will join LBC. This acquisition grows Lacher’s consulting team to seven advisors, including existing advisors Doug Alderfer, Laura Chapman, and Mark Wonderling, who recently joined the firm.
“This is a natural step forward for our family enterprise,” said Mark Lacher, Partner, who, along with his brothers Chad and Todd join Maura and Scott to form the shareholder team of LBC. “By bringing these teams together, we’re expanding the resources and expertise available to the leaders we serve. It’s a win for our clients, our community, and the future of this work.”
With this acquisition, LBC now provides a variety of consulting services and solutions, including executive coaching, leadership development, succession planning, talent search and placement, and strategic business planning for businesses who value people and are intentional about growth.
Welcoming a New Advisor: Mark Wonderling
In addition to the acquisition, Lacher Business Consulting is excited to welcome Mark Wonderling as an Advisor. Mark joined the team on November 3rd and brings a strong background in leadership development, operational excellence (LEAN), and coaching high-performing teams. His experience at Vanguard over nearly 10 years strengthens Lacher’s ability to guide leaders and their respective teams. Welcome to the team, Mark.
For any questions about this announcement or to explore how Lacher Business Consulting can support businesses, please feel free to reach out. Lacher invites readers to stay connected with their team and follow along on this next chapter.
