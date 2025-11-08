Child Care Aware of Missouri Welcomes Director of Resource and Referral
Kimberly Paige brings decades of experience to nonprofit's newly funded position.
St. Louis, MO, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently hired Kimberly Paige as its Director of Early Childhood Resource and Referral. In this new leadership role, Paige will oversee CCAMO’s statewide child care resource and referral services, strengthening connections among families, child care providers, and community partners. Her work will help ensure that Missourians have access to information and support they need to find and maintain quality child care.
The newly created position is funded through a contract with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Office of Childhood. The partnership provides a dedicated focus on serving families with young children who need help accessing care and related support. As part of her role, Paige will represent CCAMO and serve the Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral (MCRR) Center, which offers crucial child care subsidy navigation for parents going to school or taking a job and connects families to essential resources across the state including locating child care.
Paige has nearly 30 years of professional experience in program coordination, community engagement, and public service. Prior to joining CCAMO, she held leadership roles with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, and Beyond Housing. She earned a Doctor of Public Administration in Law and Public Policy from Walden University, along with Master of Science degrees in Healthcare Management and Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University.
“Kimberly’s experience in community engagement and public administration makes her an exceptional fit for this role and our organization,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her leadership will enable us to enhance our statewide resource and referral services, reduce barriers for working families, and help our partners deliver high-quality child care solutions in our communities.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include resource and referral, workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and administering Missouri’s first statewide child care cost share model, Child Care Works, which is powered by TOOTRiS. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
