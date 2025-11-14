Veteran-Owned ACT Cleaners Expands 24/7 Crime Scene and Trauma Cleanup Services Throughout Chicago and Cook County
IICRC-Certified Biohazard Specialists Now Serving 35+ Chicago Neighborhoods with Guaranteed Emergency Response for crime scene cleanup, trauma scene cleanup, and unattended death cleanup. Chicago, Illinoi,s now has a reliable 24/7 biohazard remediation provider ready to answer calls day or night.
Chicago, IL, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ACT Cleaners (Advanced Crime and Trauma Cleanup Services), a veteran-owned biohazard remediation company, today announced the expansion of its specialized crime scene and trauma cleanup services throughout Chicago and Cook County. The company now provides guaranteed 24/7 emergency response to over 35 Chicago neighborhoods, offering IICRC-certified, compassionate cleanup services for families and businesses facing traumatic situations.
With more than 25 years of experience serving Illinois communities, ACT Cleaners has built a reputation for discretion, professionalism, and rapid response during some of life's most difficult moments. The Chicago expansion enables the company to serve families across the Loop, Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Hyde Park, Bronzeville, Wicker Park, Logan Square, and throughout Cook County's diverse neighborhoods.
"When tragedy strikes a Chicago family, they need help immediately—not tomorrow, not in a few hours, but now," said Omar, Manager with ACT Cleaners. "Our expansion into 24-hour servicing in Chicago means we can guarantee response times and bring our veteran-trained, compassionate approach to every neighborhood in this great city at any time. From the Gold Coast to Englewood, Lakeview to Lincoln Park, and from Rogers Park to Beverly, Chicago families deserve the same level of professional, dignified service."
ACT Cleaners specializes in biohazard remediation following crime scenes, unattended deaths, suicides, accidents, and other traumatic events. Technicians are IICRC-certified, OSHA-compliant, and trained in trauma-informed care practices. The company handles every aspect of cleaning and restoration, including coordination with the Chicago Police Department, insurance claims processing, and proper disposal of biohazardous materials through licensed medical waste haulers.
Comprehensive Chicago Coverage
ACT Cleaners now provides guaranteed 24/7 trauma and crime scene cleanup service throughout all Chicago neighborhoods and Cook County communities. The company's strategic positioning near major expressways (I-90, I-290, I-55) enables rapid response from downtown Chicago to surrounding suburbs.
Key service areas include downtown Chicago (The Loop, River North, West Loop), North Side communities (Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Wicker Park, Logan Square, Rogers Park), Northwest neighborhoods (Avondale, Irving Park, Jefferson Park), West Side areas (Austin, Garfield Park, Humboldt Park), and South Side communities (Hyde Park, Bronzeville, Pilsen, Bridgeport, Englewood, Beverly).
"Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, and each community deserves immediate access to professional trauma cleanup services," added Omar. "Whether we're responding to a single-family home in Beverly or a multi-unit building in Uptown, our commitment to compassionate, certified service remains the same."
Services Offered
ACT Cleaners provides comprehensive biohazard remediation services including:
• Crime scene cleanup and decontamination
• Unattended death and decomposition cleanup
• Suicide and trauma scene restoration
• Blood and bodily fluid remediation
• Accident and injury cleanup
• Meth lab and fentanyl lab decontamination
• Medical spill response for clinics, homes, and assisted living facilities
• Hoarding cleanup and sanitization
All services include complete insurance coordination, law enforcement liaison, and thorough documentation for property owners and facility managers.
24/7 Emergency Availability
Chicago families and businesses can reach ACT Cleaners' emergency response team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. The company guarantees immediate dispatch and response for all emergency situations throughout Chicago and Cook County.
For immediate assistance or more information about ACT Cleaners' Chicago services, call (888) 477-0015 or visit https://www.crimescenecleanupbusiness.com/illinois/
About ACT Cleaners
ACT Cleaners (Advanced Crime and Trauma Cleanup Services) is a veteran-owned biohazard remediation company serving Illinois communities since 2000. Specializing in crime scene cleanup, trauma scene restoration, and biohazard decontamination, ACT Cleaners combines IICRC certification with compassionate, trauma-informed care. The company maintains 24/7 emergency response capabilities throughout Illinois and works closely with law enforcement, insurance providers, and community organizations to support families during crisis situations. ACT Cleaners teams are fully licensed, insured, and committed to restoring safety and dignity to affected properties.
Contact
ACT Cleaners - Crime and Trauma Scene Cleanup ServiceContact
Joshua Sherer
888-477-0015
www.crimescenecleanupbusiness.com/
