AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations.
Pune, India, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to mounting pressure on companies to maintain cash flow and financial stability, Kapittx has announced the launch of its new AI-based Accounts Receivable (AR) automation feature, designed to streamline collections, improve receivables visibility, and reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).
Across industries, delayed payments and manual reconciliation continue to create operational bottlenecks. Market analysts note that CFOs and finance leaders are shifting from traditional spreadsheet-driven workflows toward automated, data-driven receivable management. The introduction of artificial intelligence within AR processes is emerging as a critical tool for addressing payment delays and working capital constraints.
Why the Industry Needs AI-Driven AR
Many finance teams continue to struggle with slow collections due to:
Manual tracking of overdue invoices
Lack of real-time visibility into outstanding payments
Reactive follow-ups that begin only after dues are delayed
Difficulty predicting customer payment behavior
High operational costs tied to repetitive collection tasks
As organizations scale, these challenges compound, resulting in higher DSO, reduced cash flow, and missed revenue opportunities.
How Kapittx’s AI Feature Works
The newly launched AI-driven automation helps finance teams transition from manual to predictive receivable management. Key capabilities include:
1. Predictive Payment Forecasting
AI models analyze customer payment history, credit behavior, and invoice patterns to forecast when payments are likely to arrive.
This enables finance teams to take action before delays occur, improving collection efficiency.
2. Automated Reminder Engine
Instead of relying on manual emails or calls, the platform sends personalized reminders based on customer behavior, payment terms, and risk indicators.
Finance teams can reduce follow-up effort while ensuring consistent communication.
3. Real-Time Receivables Dashboard
Businesses gain a single view of all outstanding invoices, overdues, credit notes, disputes, and reconciliations — eliminating information gaps across ERP, banking, and CRM systems.
4. Risk-Based Prioritization
Machine learning assigns risk scores to customers and invoices, allowing teams to focus on high-risk accounts and prevent bad debt accumulation.
5. Faster Cash Application
The AI engine automatically matches payments against invoices by reading bank statements, UTR numbers, and remittance advice, reducing manual reconciliation time from hours to minutes.
Industry Perspective
Finance leaders increasingly view AI as an enabler, not a replacement. By automating repetitive tasks, teams are able to focus on customer relationships, dispute resolution, and financial planning.
According to early industry trends, companies adopting AI-based AR systems report:
Faster collection cycles
Fewer write-offs
Lower operational overhead
Improved accuracy of cash-flow forecasting
Experts believe this shift is paving the way for more predictive and transparent financial operations.
A Step Toward Modern Finance
The launch of AI-based AR automation positions Kapittx among the growing wave of fintech platforms driving digital transformation in receivables management. As organisations look to weather economic uncertainty and tighten working capital, intelligent automation is expected to play a critical role.
For more information on Kapittx and its AI-enabled accounts receivable capabilities, visit: https://kapittx.com/
