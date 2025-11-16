AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO

Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations.