Jetway Introduces B420UADN1 Fanless Compact Box PC for Kiosk Applications
The Jetway B420UADN1 Fanless Compact Box PC is engineered specifically to meet the demanding needs of interactive self-service and digital signage environments.
Newark, CA, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jetway Information Co., a leader in embedded computing solutions, announces the availability of the B420UADN1 Fanless Compact Box PC, designed for use in kiosk, self-service, and digital signage systems. The system provides a compact form factor, fanless operation, and essential features for integration into various embedded environments.
Product Overview
The B420UADN1 is built with the Intel® Processor N97 SoC (Alder Lake) and supports DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 32GB. Its fanless design allows operation in environments where low noise, reduced maintenance, and long-term reliability are important.
The system supports up to three simultaneous displays through the following outputs: 2 x Type-C (DP 1.4), 1 x DP 1.4, and 1 x HDMI.
For peripheral connectivity, the device includes: 2 × 2.5GbE, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 × USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode) , 1 × RS-232/422/485, 1 × M.2 M-Key (NVMe), and 1 × M.2 E-Key (CNVio)
The B420UADN1 supports a temperature range of –20°C to 60°C (–4°F to 140°F), enabling deployment in a variety of kiosk and signage installations, including those exposed to variable environmental conditions.
Intended Applications
The system is suitable for kiosk terminals, digital signage players, self-service equipment, point-of-information devices, and other embedded applications requiring compact dimensions and stable performance.
Contact
Jetway Information Co., Ltd.Contact
Eileen Chen
886289132711
https://www.jetwayipc.com
