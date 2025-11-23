Pennington Biomedical Appoints Dr. Corby Martin as the Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center announced that Dr. Corby Martin has been appointed as the Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education.
Baton Rouge, LA, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center announced that Dr. Corby Martin has been appointed as the Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education, effective November 1, 2025.
“Dr. Martin brings exceptional qualifications to this role,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Pennington Biomedical Executive Director. “As a Professor in our Division of Clinical Sciences and nationally recognized expert in digital health and obesity research, he has demonstrated outstanding scientific leadership and deep commitment to our mission. His vision for advancing scientific education and training positions him perfectly to lead this critical pillar of our work.”
This appointment comes as Dr. Leanne Redman transitions to an extraordinary opportunity as Executive Director of the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney, one of the world's premier obesity and metabolic health research institutes.
Dr. Kirwan said, “Dr. Redman’s appointment to this prestigious international leadership position is a testament to the caliber of talent at Pennington Biomedical and the global impact of our work. We are immensely proud of her achievement and grateful for her outstanding contributions to our Scientific Education division. She is working closely with Corby through November to ensure a seamless transition.”
In his new role, Dr. Martin will provide strategic leadership for the Division of Scientific Education, including our T32 Postdoctoral Training Program, the Pennington Scientific Symposium, the Bray Obesity Symposium, and our expanding portfolio of educational programs and partnerships. He will also serve as our Chief Academic Officer, representing Pennington Biomedical on LSU's Chief Academic Officer Committee.
The Division of Scientific Education’s overarching objective is to provide a framework of outreach activities that trains the next generation of scientists; fosters multidisciplinary scientific enrichment and collaboration; attracts new investigators with relevant complementary expertise; and provides a conduit between researchers and the community. To achieve these programmatic objectives, the division caters to four unique groups: faculty, postdoctoral fellows, students and the community.
Dr. Martin received his PhD from LSU in clinical psychology, and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Eastern Washington University. He directs the Ingestive Behavior, Weight Management, & Health Promotion Laboratory, as well as the Human Phenotyping Core of Pennington Biomedical’s NIH-funded Nutrition Obesity Research Center.
Dr. Martin regularly conducts studies that involve in depth phenotyping of human participants, and he has extensive experience conducting interventions to modify health behaviors and outcomes, including food intake, exercise and body weight. His research also includes the application of technology to assess and modify participants’ behavior through mobile health interventions while participants live at home.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“Dr. Martin brings exceptional qualifications to this role,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Pennington Biomedical Executive Director. “As a Professor in our Division of Clinical Sciences and nationally recognized expert in digital health and obesity research, he has demonstrated outstanding scientific leadership and deep commitment to our mission. His vision for advancing scientific education and training positions him perfectly to lead this critical pillar of our work.”
This appointment comes as Dr. Leanne Redman transitions to an extraordinary opportunity as Executive Director of the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney, one of the world's premier obesity and metabolic health research institutes.
Dr. Kirwan said, “Dr. Redman’s appointment to this prestigious international leadership position is a testament to the caliber of talent at Pennington Biomedical and the global impact of our work. We are immensely proud of her achievement and grateful for her outstanding contributions to our Scientific Education division. She is working closely with Corby through November to ensure a seamless transition.”
In his new role, Dr. Martin will provide strategic leadership for the Division of Scientific Education, including our T32 Postdoctoral Training Program, the Pennington Scientific Symposium, the Bray Obesity Symposium, and our expanding portfolio of educational programs and partnerships. He will also serve as our Chief Academic Officer, representing Pennington Biomedical on LSU's Chief Academic Officer Committee.
The Division of Scientific Education’s overarching objective is to provide a framework of outreach activities that trains the next generation of scientists; fosters multidisciplinary scientific enrichment and collaboration; attracts new investigators with relevant complementary expertise; and provides a conduit between researchers and the community. To achieve these programmatic objectives, the division caters to four unique groups: faculty, postdoctoral fellows, students and the community.
Dr. Martin received his PhD from LSU in clinical psychology, and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Eastern Washington University. He directs the Ingestive Behavior, Weight Management, & Health Promotion Laboratory, as well as the Human Phenotyping Core of Pennington Biomedical’s NIH-funded Nutrition Obesity Research Center.
Dr. Martin regularly conducts studies that involve in depth phenotyping of human participants, and he has extensive experience conducting interventions to modify health behaviors and outcomes, including food intake, exercise and body weight. His research also includes the application of technology to assess and modify participants’ behavior through mobile health interventions while participants live at home.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories