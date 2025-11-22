HCA HealthONE Welcomes Dr. Leonard Lapkin to HCA HealthONE Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Specialists
Denver, CO, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE is proud to announce the addition of Leonard Lapkin, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience. Dr. Lapkin joins an esteemed team at HCA HealthONE Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Specialists alongside Dr. Jason Shofnos and Dr. Boris Sepesi, further strengthening HCA HealthONE’s commitment to delivering exceptional cardiac and thoracic care to patients across the region.
Dr. Lapkin brings a distinguished career and specializes in a wide spectrum of complex surgical procedures for cardiac and thoracic conditions, including advanced valve repair and replacement, coronary bypass surgery, thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, and minimally invasive thoracic procedures. His expertise also extends to structural heart interventions and treatment of benign and malignant diseases of the chest.
A graduate of Duke University and the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Dr. Lapkin is board-certified in surgical critical care and has held leadership roles, contributed to clinical research, and earned multiple quality recognitions throughout his career.
Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Lapkin at HCA HealthONE Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Specialists, where he will collaborate with Dr. Shofnos and Dr. Sepesi to offer comprehensive, cutting-edge surgical care.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call (303)226-4650 or visit https://www.healthonephysiciangroup.com/locations/cardiac-and-thoracic-surgical-specialists
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
