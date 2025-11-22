Tax Stack AI Founder Rachel Farris, CPA, Delivers Webinar on Rebuilding the Pipeline With Technology, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurship
San Francisco, CA, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On November 19, 2025, Rachel Farris, CPA, entrepreneur and founder of TaxStackAI.com, led a live webinar exploring one of today’s most urgent challenges: rebuilding the professional pipeline. Her talk centered around three pillars she believes will define the future: technology, mentorship, and entrepreneurship.
Farris walked attendees through how emerging technologies—especially AI—are reshaping opportunities for professionals and enabling firms to scale faster and smarter. She shared personal experiences with mentorship and why intentional guidance remains essential for developing confident, capable leaders. She also encouraged attendees to embrace entrepreneurship, explaining how innovation and ownership thinking can revitalize entire industries.
“Our pipeline is only as strong as the people we support and the tools we give them,” Farris said during the session. “When these three pillars work together, we create a future where professionals don’t just survive—they thrive.”
The webinar reflects TaxStackAI’s mission to elevate knowledge, expand access to modern tools, and empower professionals to build meaningful, future-ready careers.
