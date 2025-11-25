ScottMadden Appoints Andy Flores as Chief Executive Officer
Andy succeeds Brad Kitchens, who is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership. Andy's promotion marks the next chapter in ScottMadden's long history of strategic growth, innovation, and client success.
Raleigh, NC, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ScottMadden is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Flores as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.
Andy succeeds Brad Kitchens, who is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership. Andy's promotion marks the next chapter in ScottMadden's long history of strategic growth, innovation, and client success.
A Proven Leader with Deep ScottMadden Roots
Andy Flores has been a cornerstone of ScottMadden's success for two decades. Since joining the firm in 2005, he has held a range of leadership roles, most recently serving as Energy Practice Leader.
Known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence, Andy has been instrumental in shaping the firm's approach to operational and supply chain transformation, capital project optimization, and strategic alignment. He has built strong, long-standing client relationships and is recognized across the firm for his ability to develop talent and foster a culture of trust, inclusion, and innovation.
"Andy Flores embodies the best of ScottMadden," said Brad Kitchens. "He is a strategic thinker, a values-driven leader, and a trusted advisor to our clients. His deep understanding of our business and his proven ability to lead teams through change make him the ideal choice to guide ScottMadden into its next era of growth."
Vision for the Future
As CEO, Andy will oversee the firm's strategy, growth, and operations, continuing ScottMadden's mission to deliver exceptional consulting services in an evolving business landscape.
"I'm honored to lead ScottMadden and to build on the incredible foundation established by Brad Kitchens and our leadership team," said Andy Flores. "We have an extraordinary group of people and an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. As industries continue to evolve—especially in the energy and corporate services spaces—we're well-positioned to help our clients adapt, innovate, and succeed."
Leadership Team Additions
In conjunction with Andy's appointment, ScottMadden is also announcing two key leadership promotions that reinforce the firm's commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence:
Trey Robinson has been promoted to Finance and Risk Leader, bringing more than 25 years of consulting experience in business transformation, shared services, and governance.
Marc Miller has been promoted to Energy Practice Leader, leveraging more than two decades of experience in energy strategy, supply chain, and corporate services transformation.
"Both Trey and Marc are highly respected leaders who exemplify the integrity and expertise that define ScottMadden," Andy Flores added. "Their leadership will play a crucial role as we continue to help our clients navigate complex challenges and pursue new opportunities." Trey and Marc join the other Practice Leaders, including Jerred Crosby, Corporate & Shared Services Practice Leader, Brad DeMent, Enterprise & Specialized Services Practice Leader, and Courtney Jackson, Corporate Functions Leader.
About ScottMadden
ScottMadden, Inc., is a management consulting firm trusted for more than 40 years to deliver exceptional results for clients, with focused practices in Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. Known for our deep expertise, practical solutions, and collaborative approach, we help organizations tackle complex challenges and drive sustainable performance improvements. From strategic planning through operational execution, ScottMadden partners with clients to create lasting value and build a stronger, more efficient future. Learn more at www.scottmadden.com.
Andy succeeds Brad Kitchens, who is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service and exceptional leadership. Andy's promotion marks the next chapter in ScottMadden's long history of strategic growth, innovation, and client success.
A Proven Leader with Deep ScottMadden Roots
Andy Flores has been a cornerstone of ScottMadden's success for two decades. Since joining the firm in 2005, he has held a range of leadership roles, most recently serving as Energy Practice Leader.
Known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to excellence, Andy has been instrumental in shaping the firm's approach to operational and supply chain transformation, capital project optimization, and strategic alignment. He has built strong, long-standing client relationships and is recognized across the firm for his ability to develop talent and foster a culture of trust, inclusion, and innovation.
"Andy Flores embodies the best of ScottMadden," said Brad Kitchens. "He is a strategic thinker, a values-driven leader, and a trusted advisor to our clients. His deep understanding of our business and his proven ability to lead teams through change make him the ideal choice to guide ScottMadden into its next era of growth."
Vision for the Future
As CEO, Andy will oversee the firm's strategy, growth, and operations, continuing ScottMadden's mission to deliver exceptional consulting services in an evolving business landscape.
"I'm honored to lead ScottMadden and to build on the incredible foundation established by Brad Kitchens and our leadership team," said Andy Flores. "We have an extraordinary group of people and an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. As industries continue to evolve—especially in the energy and corporate services spaces—we're well-positioned to help our clients adapt, innovate, and succeed."
Leadership Team Additions
In conjunction with Andy's appointment, ScottMadden is also announcing two key leadership promotions that reinforce the firm's commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence:
Trey Robinson has been promoted to Finance and Risk Leader, bringing more than 25 years of consulting experience in business transformation, shared services, and governance.
Marc Miller has been promoted to Energy Practice Leader, leveraging more than two decades of experience in energy strategy, supply chain, and corporate services transformation.
"Both Trey and Marc are highly respected leaders who exemplify the integrity and expertise that define ScottMadden," Andy Flores added. "Their leadership will play a crucial role as we continue to help our clients navigate complex challenges and pursue new opportunities." Trey and Marc join the other Practice Leaders, including Jerred Crosby, Corporate & Shared Services Practice Leader, Brad DeMent, Enterprise & Specialized Services Practice Leader, and Courtney Jackson, Corporate Functions Leader.
About ScottMadden
ScottMadden, Inc., is a management consulting firm trusted for more than 40 years to deliver exceptional results for clients, with focused practices in Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. Known for our deep expertise, practical solutions, and collaborative approach, we help organizations tackle complex challenges and drive sustainable performance improvements. From strategic planning through operational execution, ScottMadden partners with clients to create lasting value and build a stronger, more efficient future. Learn more at www.scottmadden.com.
Contact
ScottMaddenContact
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
Categories