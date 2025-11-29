Passmores Launches Double Timber Garage Kits Nationwide
Passmores, a leading British timber craftsmanship company since 1909, has launched new double timber garage kits available nationwide in the UK. These self-build kits, made from ethically sourced Swedish timber, offer secure, sustainable storage for multiple vehicles and workshops, with a commitment to planting two trees for every one harvested.
Rochester, United Kingdom, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Passmores, a renowned name in British timber craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of its new double timber garage kits, now available to customers across the UK. This expansion of their product range reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners who require secure, stylish, and sustainable solutions for their vehicles and storage.
Passmores has been at the forefront of timber building manufacturing since 1909, with a heritage rooted in quality, durability, and British craftsmanship. The new double timber garage kits are designed to offer customers the flexibility of a self-build solution without compromising on the timeless aesthetic and robust construction that Passmores is known for.
The garage kits have been developed in response to increased customer demand for versatile storage that can comfortably house multiple vehicles, including classic cars, alongside additional space for workshops or garden equipment. Made from ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden, the kits are manufactured to the same high standards as Passmores’ pre-built garages, ensuring strength, longevity, and sustainability.
The expansion of Passmores’ offering is also a reflection of the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainable practices. For every tree harvested to create a garage, two new trees are planted, ensuring that customers can make a purchase with both quality and environmental responsibility in mind.
Speaking on the launch, Stuart Slaughter, Managing Director of Passmores, said:
“We are delighted to introduce our double timber garage kits to customers across the UK. They offer the perfect combination of practicality, affordability, and traditional craftsmanship. At Passmores, we are always looking for ways to meet the needs of modern homeowners while staying true to our heritage of quality and sustainability. We believe these kits will be an exciting new option for customers who want the satisfaction of building their own garage without compromising on the timeless design and durability that Passmores is famous for.”
About Passmores
Based in Rochester, Kent, Passmores has been manufacturing high-quality timber buildings for over a century. The company supplies the British market with garages, carriage houses, sports pavilions, and garden structures, all crafted using ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Passmores pledges to plant two trees for every one harvested, helping to combat deforestation and preserve the natural environment.
Founded in 1909, Passmores continues to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to provide customers across the UK with timber buildings that stand the test of time.
About Passmores
Stuart Slaughter
01634290033
www.passmores.co.uk
High Street, Canal Road,
Strood, Rochester,
Kent, ME2 4DR
