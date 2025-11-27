Trust Pest Control Melbourne Employs New Senior Pest Technician for Eastern Melbourne Suburbs
Leading Richmond-based pest management company strengthens service capacity with appointment of experienced senior technician as Melbourne's pest control industry experiences record growth.
Melbourne, Australia, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trust Pest Control Melbourne, a leading pest management provider servicing residential and commercial properties across Victoria, today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Hollis as Senior Pest Technician, specifically tasked with expanding the company's service coverage throughout Melbourne's Eastern suburbs.
The strategic hire comes as Australia's pest control industry reaches $1.9 billion in annual revenue in 2025, growing at 4.9% annually over the past five years, according to IBISWorld. With Melbourne's Eastern suburbs experiencing increased demand for professional pest management services, Trust Pest Control Melbourne is positioning itself to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses dealing with termite infestations, cockroach problems, and rodent control.
"The Eastern suburbs in Melbourne (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGnNsKetFGA) present unique pest management challenges due to the area's mix of established homes, new developments, and commercial properties," said Frank Townsend, Owner and Director of Trust Pest Control Melbourne. "Joseph brings exactly the combination of technical expertise and customer service excellence we need to deliver the highest standard of care to our clients in suburbs from Richmond through to the Dandenong Ranges."
Employment in Australia's administrative and support services sector, which includes pest control, has grown to over 234,000 workers in 2025 according to CEIC, reflecting the industry's expansion as property owners increasingly recognize the importance of professional pest management services.
Growing Pest Pressures in Melbourne's Eastern Suburbs
Melbourne's Eastern suburbs face particular challenges from termites, which can cause major structural damage if left untreated, as well as rodents that spread disease and damage wiring and insulation, and cockroaches that pose hygiene risks in homes and food businesses. The region's combination of older housing stock and new construction creates diverse pest management requirements that demand experienced technicians.
"We're seeing increased awareness among Eastern suburbs residents about the importance of proactive pest management, particularly when it comes to termite protection," Townsend continued. "Joseph's appointment allows us to not only respond faster to service calls but also to provide more comprehensive preventative programs that protect properties year-round."
Meet the New Senior Technician
Jospeh Hollis brings over 12 years of pest management experience to Trust Pest Control Melbourne, with specialised certifications in termite detection and treatment, commercial pest management, and integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. His career has included roles with several major pest control companies across Victoria, where he developed expertise in both residential and commercial applications.
"I'm excited to join Trust Pest Control Melbourne and focus on the Eastern suburbs," Hollis said. "This region has such a diverse range of properties – from heritage homes in Kew and Hawthorn to modern developments in Glen Waverley and Wheelers Hill. Each presents unique pest management challenges that require tailored solutions and deep local knowledge."
Hollis holds a Certificate III in Urban Pest Management and maintains current licenses for all chemical applications required under Victorian regulations. He has completed advanced training in termite baiting systems, thermal imaging technology for pest detection, and environmentally conscious pest management techniques.
His experience includes managing large-scale commercial pest control programs for hospitality venues, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, as well as residential services ranging from routine preventative treatments to emergency infestations.
"What attracted me to Trust Pest Control Melbourne was their commitment to using the latest technology and their focus on customer education," Hollis added. "I believe property owners should understand not just what we're treating, but why certain pests are problems and how to prevent future issues. That educational approach aligns perfectly with my philosophy."
Strategic Service Expansion
The addition of Hollis to the Trust Pest Control Melbourne team will enable the company to expand its service radius throughout Melbourne's Eastern suburbs, including Richmond, Kew, Hawthorn, Camberwell, Box Hill, Glen Waverley, Wheelers Hill, Doncaster, Ringwood, and surrounding areas. The company plans to reduce response times and offer more flexible scheduling options for both residential and commercial clients.
Industry Context and Growth
The Australian pest control industry has recovered strongly following pandemic-related challenges, with many buildings having developed pest infestations during lockdown periods, leading to sustained demand for professional services IBISWorld. Property owners across Melbourne have increasingly recognised that DIY approaches often fail to address the root causes of infestations, driving demand for certified technicians.
"The professionalisation of our industry has been remarkable," Townsend noted. "Clients today expect technicians who not only have the right licenses but who stay current with the latest research, technology, and treatment methodologies. Joseph exemplifies that modern professional standard."
About Trust Pest Control Melbourne
Trust Pest Control Melbourne is a locally owned and operated pest management company serving residential and commercial clients across Melbourne and greater Victoria.
The company maintains full licensing and insurance coverage and is a member of the Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association (AEPMA), ensuring adherence to industry best practices and ongoing professional development. They provide comprehensive solutions for termite protection, general pest control, and commercial pest management. With a focus on customer education and transparent service, they have built a reputation as one of Melbourne's most reliable pest management providers.
The strategic hire comes as Australia's pest control industry reaches $1.9 billion in annual revenue in 2025, growing at 4.9% annually over the past five years, according to IBISWorld. With Melbourne's Eastern suburbs experiencing increased demand for professional pest management services, Trust Pest Control Melbourne is positioning itself to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses dealing with termite infestations, cockroach problems, and rodent control.
"The Eastern suburbs in Melbourne (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGnNsKetFGA) present unique pest management challenges due to the area's mix of established homes, new developments, and commercial properties," said Frank Townsend, Owner and Director of Trust Pest Control Melbourne. "Joseph brings exactly the combination of technical expertise and customer service excellence we need to deliver the highest standard of care to our clients in suburbs from Richmond through to the Dandenong Ranges."
Employment in Australia's administrative and support services sector, which includes pest control, has grown to over 234,000 workers in 2025 according to CEIC, reflecting the industry's expansion as property owners increasingly recognize the importance of professional pest management services.
Growing Pest Pressures in Melbourne's Eastern Suburbs
Melbourne's Eastern suburbs face particular challenges from termites, which can cause major structural damage if left untreated, as well as rodents that spread disease and damage wiring and insulation, and cockroaches that pose hygiene risks in homes and food businesses. The region's combination of older housing stock and new construction creates diverse pest management requirements that demand experienced technicians.
"We're seeing increased awareness among Eastern suburbs residents about the importance of proactive pest management, particularly when it comes to termite protection," Townsend continued. "Joseph's appointment allows us to not only respond faster to service calls but also to provide more comprehensive preventative programs that protect properties year-round."
Meet the New Senior Technician
Jospeh Hollis brings over 12 years of pest management experience to Trust Pest Control Melbourne, with specialised certifications in termite detection and treatment, commercial pest management, and integrated pest management (IPM) strategies. His career has included roles with several major pest control companies across Victoria, where he developed expertise in both residential and commercial applications.
"I'm excited to join Trust Pest Control Melbourne and focus on the Eastern suburbs," Hollis said. "This region has such a diverse range of properties – from heritage homes in Kew and Hawthorn to modern developments in Glen Waverley and Wheelers Hill. Each presents unique pest management challenges that require tailored solutions and deep local knowledge."
Hollis holds a Certificate III in Urban Pest Management and maintains current licenses for all chemical applications required under Victorian regulations. He has completed advanced training in termite baiting systems, thermal imaging technology for pest detection, and environmentally conscious pest management techniques.
His experience includes managing large-scale commercial pest control programs for hospitality venues, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, as well as residential services ranging from routine preventative treatments to emergency infestations.
"What attracted me to Trust Pest Control Melbourne was their commitment to using the latest technology and their focus on customer education," Hollis added. "I believe property owners should understand not just what we're treating, but why certain pests are problems and how to prevent future issues. That educational approach aligns perfectly with my philosophy."
Strategic Service Expansion
The addition of Hollis to the Trust Pest Control Melbourne team will enable the company to expand its service radius throughout Melbourne's Eastern suburbs, including Richmond, Kew, Hawthorn, Camberwell, Box Hill, Glen Waverley, Wheelers Hill, Doncaster, Ringwood, and surrounding areas. The company plans to reduce response times and offer more flexible scheduling options for both residential and commercial clients.
Industry Context and Growth
The Australian pest control industry has recovered strongly following pandemic-related challenges, with many buildings having developed pest infestations during lockdown periods, leading to sustained demand for professional services IBISWorld. Property owners across Melbourne have increasingly recognised that DIY approaches often fail to address the root causes of infestations, driving demand for certified technicians.
"The professionalisation of our industry has been remarkable," Townsend noted. "Clients today expect technicians who not only have the right licenses but who stay current with the latest research, technology, and treatment methodologies. Joseph exemplifies that modern professional standard."
About Trust Pest Control Melbourne
Trust Pest Control Melbourne is a locally owned and operated pest management company serving residential and commercial clients across Melbourne and greater Victoria.
The company maintains full licensing and insurance coverage and is a member of the Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association (AEPMA), ensuring adherence to industry best practices and ongoing professional development. They provide comprehensive solutions for termite protection, general pest control, and commercial pest management. With a focus on customer education and transparent service, they have built a reputation as one of Melbourne's most reliable pest management providers.
Contact
Trust Pest Control MelbourneContact
Frank Townsend
+613 8595 9881
https://www.trustpestcontrolmelbourne.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/trustpestcontrolmelbourne/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/trust-pest-control-melbourne/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGnNsKetFGA
Frank Townsend
+613 8595 9881
https://www.trustpestcontrolmelbourne.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/trustpestcontrolmelbourne/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/trust-pest-control-melbourne/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGnNsKetFGA
Categories