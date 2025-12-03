New Journal Turns Leadership Theory Into Daily Practice — One Week at a Time
The Ultimate Leadership Journal helps you turn leadership from theory into daily practice. Created by leadership coach Mark Proctor, it blends ten powerful principles of leadership with five practices of followership, guiding you to build trust, inspire teams, and deliver meaningful results. With simple weekly reflection prompts and a proven framework for growth, this journal is your companion for becoming an authentic, resilient, and impactful leader, not by title, but by how you show up every
New York, NY, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leadership is one of the most studied topics in the world, and yet, many leaders still struggle to translate what they know into what they do. Former British Army Brigadier and leadership coach Mark Proctor believes the problem isn’t a lack of knowledge, it’s a lack of reflection, action, and practice.
That belief inspired The Ultimate Leadership Journal, a practical weekly guide that helps leaders at every level turn leadership from an abstract concept into an everyday habit.
“Leadership is not about titles, rank or authority,” says Proctor. “It’s about how you show up, how you listen, how you act, and how you set the conditions for others to succeed. This journal gives leaders the space, structure, and rhythm to do exactly that.”
Built around ten principles of leadership and five practices of followership, the journal blends authenticity with action. Each week offers structured reflection prompts designed to help leaders sharpen focus, build trust, strengthen resilience, and grow in self-awareness.
Proctor’s approach has already earned praise from communication expert and best-selling author Liam Sandford, who said:
“Mark’s leadership principles will help any leader get the best out of their team. The Ultimate Leadership Journal provides weekly actionable and realistic reflections to help leaders at all levels.”
Designed to be accessible and realistic, The Ultimate Leadership Journal empowers readers to pause, reflect, reset, and act, turning everyday experiences into powerful lessons in leadership.
The Ultimate Leadership Journal will be available on Amazon from 28 November 2025.
About Mark Proctor
Mark Proctor is a former British Army Brigadier and the founder of Green & Scarlet Leadership, a success advisory and coaching practice dedicated to helping individuals become authentic leaders and empowered followers. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience leading teams in high-pressure environments, Mark now helps leaders worldwide build trust, resilience, and courage in their everyday practice.
