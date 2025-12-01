Shreekant Patil Drives MACCIA Poland Export Mission at Nashik Meet
Shreekant Patil orchestrates MACCIA Nashik meet with Poland Chamber on Nov 27, boosting ODOP exports via tech, investment & sister city ties.
Nashik, India, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CEng. Shreekant Patil, Startup Committee Chairman and a dynamic leader in Nashik's export ecosystem, spearheaded a pivotal meeting at Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) on November 27 at 11:30 AM. This session focused on accelerating trade growth in North Maharashtra's industries, agriculture, and ODOP products like grapes, onions, and Paithani sarees.
CEng. Shreekant Patil's visionary leadership and enthusiasm for Nashik's global exports shone through as he shared insights from his Poland visit, highlighting investment opportunities, tech transfer, supply chains, and B2B ties. Vice President emphasized Nashik's skilled workforce, infrastructure, and export potential in grapes, onions, bananas, and processed foods, positioning the region as ideal for foreign investment. Poland-India Chamber Vice President Vincent Peter described Poland as a secure, industry-friendly hub with access to 29 European markets, urging Indian entrepreneurs to seize opportunities amid high demand for trained manpower.
The "Sister City" concept for Nashik with a Polish city was proposed to boost tourism, industry, and trade. The event featured welcomes by Mr Sangle and thanks by Sachin Shah, alongside Prasad Gavhane, Datta Bhalerao, and Milind Rajput
CEng. Shreekant Patil, a Chartered Engineer, export consultant, and founder of PARENTNashik (100% export-oriented to Europe), has consistently championed skill development, ZED certification, and international networking. His enthusiasm has positioned Nashik as an emerging export hub.
