Golden State Lifeguards Launches Event Medical Standby Service for 2026, Cost Effective On-Site EMS Coverage for Event Organizers
Golden State Lifeguards (“GSL”) today announced the launch of a new Event Medical Standby service, available beginning in 2026. The service is designed to provide professional on-site emergency medical care at events.
Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2025 -- Golden State Lifeguards ("GSL") today announced the launch of a new Event Medical Standby service, available beginning in 2026. The service is designed to provide professional on-site emergency medical care at events, delivering substantial cost savings and flexibility for event organizers compared to traditional ambulance standby options.
Many event organizers have told us that securing an ambulance on standby, even when no transport is expected, often comes with high hourly premiums. In some regions, these rates can exceed $200 per hour.
Golden State Lifeguards’ new Event Medical Standby service offers a more economical alternative. Instead of paying for an ambulance, medical supplies, and transport capacity, organizers can hire GSL’s dually certified EMT lifeguards, many of whom bring years of real world prehospital and emergency response experience.
This service is ideal for:
Community events, festivals, or concerts
Sporting events, tournaments, and recreational meets
Private parties, fundraisers, or corporate gatherings
Races, marathons, or endurance events
Any gathering where on-site medical readiness is desired but full ambulance standby may not be cost-effective
By choosing GSL’s standby EMT coverage, event organizers can reduce overhead, avoid steep ambulance standby fees, and still ensure that qualified medical professionals are immediately available on-site to manage emergencies or provide first aid as needed.
Golden State Lifeguards is based in Woodland Hills, CA, and has served Southern California communities for 20 years with professional lifeguard and water-safety services. The addition of Event Medical Standby expands GSL’s mission: delivering safety, preparedness, and peace of mind beyond the pool and beach to any event venue.
Contact
Matt Rogaczewski
747-444-1035
www.goldenstatelifeguards.com
