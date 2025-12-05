Healthcare Services Group Adds Director of Business Development
HSG Family of Companies hires former broker to lead sales and marketing efforts in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois.
Jefferson City, MO, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As part of its commitment and strategy for growth in the medical professional liability insurance market in Missouri and Kansas, the HSG Family of Companies has created a new position and added Monte Shields as Director of Business Development. In this newly created role, Shields will direct the expansion of the organization's market presence and strengthen awareness of HSG's products and services, specifically focusing on growing physician and hospital business.
With over 20 years in the medical professional liability (MPL) insurance industry, Shields has experience in sales, marketing, sales management, fundraising, and relationship building. He plans to build new relationships and to rely on his current network in developing new business through broker partnerships and direct sales to medical practices. "I am honored to be joining an outstanding and reputable company and a wonderful group of people. I have always enjoyed the relationships I have in the MPL marketplace and look forward to contributing to HSG's success going forward," Shields commented.
Creating this new role and hiring Shields as Director of Business Development fulfills a goal that is one part of the overall growth strategy of HSG. Dana Frese, CEO, says, "We are committed to growing the physician and hospital market in all of our service areas, and we are excited to have Monte join our team to lead this effort for HSG."
The HSG Family of Companies is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance with insureds in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. Insurance products and value-added services are provided through Missouri Hospital Plan (MHP), Medical Liability Alliance (MLA), Providers Insurance Consultants (ProCon) and Hospital Association Trust (HAT). Through the HSG Charitable Foundation, the organization provides eligible members and insureds with matching funds for scholarships, tuition reimbursement, patient safety grants, employee training, and certification programs.
