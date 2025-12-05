Chetu Names Juan Ceballos as Vice President of Marketing
Custom Software Solutions Provider Appoints Veteran Data-Driven Professional to Lead AI-Driven Strategy
Sunrise, FL, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions, has appointed Juan Ceballos as the new Vice President of Marketing, a veteran marketing professional with an extensive background in digital marketing, advertising, and sales strategy.
Ceballos, who is committed to team building, will lead a 45-member team across PPC, SEO, Content, MarCom, Design, PR, and Inbound Marketing. He has 20 years of extensive experience in raising clients' revenues for enterprise organizations, as well as scaling departments and marketing infrastructure across multiple regions. Moreover, Ceballos possesses the knowledge to integrate sales goals through an Account-Based Marketing and demand generation strategy that results in pipeline and revenue growth.
“Juan is a great addition to the Chetu family. He has the skills and experience to reinvent the marketing department into a successful data-driven, AI-powered, and automation-based machine,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “He will develop a highly efficient department led by innovation and creativity, which will help our company grow.”
Speaking about his new job, Ceballos stated that he will emphasize an “automation overhaul” of the marketing division, making sure that every lead is properly tracked, qualified, and assigned.
“I’m excited to lead Chetu’s marketing transformation at this pivotal moment in the technology industry, which is changing daily,” Ceballos said. “By combining a data-driven strategy with cutting-edge AI tools and creative storytelling, our marketing team will drive global growth while strengthening alignment with sales and client success. Every initiative we roll out will be aligned with Chetu’s vision for innovation and dedication to customer success.”
To learn more about Chetu or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282
